What is Essential to a Serious Conversion? New book offers spiritual insights into true conversion that will gently pull the heart towards wanting to cross into the depths of a deep relationship with God



Father Haggerty, a longtime spiritual director to Saint Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity and priest in the Archdiocese of New York, writes about what serious conversion of the soul looks like in everyday life, from laymen to religious, and how serious conversion to Christ requires an emptying of ourselves on a daily basis. CONVERSION is a captivating read chapter after chapter because it goes a layer deeper into the meaning of conversion, of saying "yes" to Christ a thousand times over.



While short in nature, CONVERSION is rich in spiritual insight and shows that God's love is constantly calling souls, with the ever-present prayers of the Blessed Mother, to delve deeper in the mystery of Himself. Father Haggerty weaves an intricate web of challenges in each chapter, each one going deeper into the soul, revealing more of what Christ desires in those who profess love of Him.



In CONVERSION, Father Haggerty addresses what true, serious conversion looks like, what stumbling blocks may be encountered along the way and how to discern God's will. He expertly tackles the fear that many people have of truly surrendering to Christ and the blindness of reaching out in the darkness of the soul to God.



CONVERSION can be used as a devotional, read slowly and with much prayer, or it can be read through by anyone searching for more, searching for Christ through the noise of this world, and looking for the peace of God that "surpasses all understanding."



"Conversion of the heart sums up the compelling invitation of Jesus," says Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. "Let Fr. Donald Haggerty, an accomplished spiritual theologian, guide us."



