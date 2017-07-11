Illustrated Book Lovingly Demonstrates the Uniqueness That Every Adopted Child Brings to a Family



Drawing from her own experience as an adoptive mom to three children, Katie uses the questions her own children have asked her and her husband in order to draw them to the response that there never really was a choice—she knew right away that they were hers.



Imagine how insecure an adopted or fostered child must feel at times, unsure why they were unwanted by their biological parents and wondering if there is ever the chance that their forever family will reject them as well. Every child needs to hear from their parents that they are loved and wanted, especially children from broken homes.



After searching for adoption storybooks to read to her children, Katie realized that there weren't a lot of simple picture books targeted at that age group. She decided that there was a need for more adoption books that parents could read at bedtime to connect with their adopted/fostered children. This book is a way to lovingly and gently answer those questions by showing them that there is no doubt that they were meant to be a part of their family.



"Why Did You Choose Me?" is beautifully illustrated by artist Sarah Strickling Jones.



Katie Cruice Smith is a freelance writer, journalist, and editor, and she resides in the Upstate of South Carolina with her husband and three adopted children. Katie is an adoption and foster care advocate, and she and husband are licensed foster parents and the founders of their church's orphan ministry. She is currently working on a devotional book to accompany "Why Did You Choose Me?"



