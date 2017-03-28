Release of Faith in Crisis Learn How God Meets You When You Need Him



AUGUSTA, Ga., March 28, 2017 /



Laurie Myers, author of The Shepherd's Song, The Lord is Their Shepherd, and Be Strong in the Lord says, "This exciting account of captivity in the Middle East will draw you in, and you will not be able to put it down. This book's refreshing honesty about feelings of fear, depression, hopelessness, and the challenges of trusting God in uncertainty will boost your faith."



Have you encountered a situation where God seems to have deserted you? Have you wondered where God is in your troubled time? Jim was trapped in the US Embassy in Kuwait by an invading army, and Shirley was stuck with seven children and no money. Find out how God entered these circumstances. Learn how Jim and Shirley, with the Lord's help, battled depression and discouragement. Faith in Crisis will lift your spirits as you see how God interacted with Jim and Shirley. And learn how God can relate to you in your condition.



Plus: Foreward by W. Nathaniel Howell, US Ambassador in the Kuwait Embassy during the siege.



Faith in Crisis – How God Shows Up When You Need Him Most (ISBN: 978-1-63357-089-4, Trade Paper, 224 pages, $17.95, MEMOIR) from CrossLink Publishing, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever fine books are sold.



About the Authors:

Jim is a medical school professor at Augusta University, and Shirley is a homemaker. They have eight children and fourteen grandchildren. When the Iraqis invaded Kuwait in August 1990, Jim and Shirley were tent-making missionaries in the little Gulf coast country. After much urging from friends and family, they finally summoned the courage to write about their experiences. They are active in their local First Presbyterian Church. Their website is



About the Publisher:

