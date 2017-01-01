Macy's Case Conclusion Awaited

Contact: Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, 212-371-3191, [email protected]

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Bill Donohue comments on the Macy's anti-Catholic discrimination case:

Our feud with Macy's may be coming to an end.

Members recall that last year we led a campaign against the mega-department store chain for its firing of a Catholic Hispanic senior store detective, Javier Chavez, merely because he disagreed with the store's policy of allowing cross-dressing men to use the ladies room.

Chavez was made aware of Macy's policy after a transgender person complained when told to leave the ladies room. Even though he agreed to enforce the policy, he was punished by the Macy's thought police for expressing his personal reservations, grounded in his Catholic faith.

How much will be made public regarding this issue has to do with how this is handled by the New York State Division of Human Rights. If the ruling is made part of the public record, we will make an announcement.

No matter what the official outcome is, Macy's has proven to be a brazen bully. We hope our role in making this episode public helps to generate a fair conclusion for Chavez.