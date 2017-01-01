Nashville-Based Boutique Publicity Firm Two|pr Enjoys Notable Success in First Year Contact: Morgan Canclini-Mitchell, Two|pr, 817-944-1071



NASHVILLE, Feb. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Two|pr, a Nashville-based boutique publicity firm, recently celebrated one year in business—a year that included a variety of accomplishments representing a number of award-winning personalities and entities. From network television shows to pop artists and nonprofits, two|pr promoted all facets of the entertainment industry in 2016.



Two|pr has experienced success due in large part to its wealth of both mainstream and faith-based media connections, combined with the intimate communication and support the small business brings to each client. Over the past year, founder Morgan Canclini-Mitchell and her team have secured interviews for clients on such varied media outlets as: Huffington Post, Associated Press, CNN, The Washington Post, USA Today, The Seattle Times, The Los Angeles Times, Focus on the Family, Keep the Faith, The Christian Post, Salem Radio Network, USA Radio Network, Beliefnet, Christian Television Network, JUCE TV, Hope for Women Magazine, CBN's The 700 Club and Daystar Television, among others.



During its first year in operation, two|pr was involved in rebranding former CIA analyst-turned-pop artist DANAE and launching her latest EP, Direction, as well as representing the entire roster of singer/songwriters for Nashville-based recording label Bridge Music. In addition, two|pr worked alongside a larger team and FOX Broadcasting Company to promote the hit show The Passion Live! featuring Tyler Perry, Trisha Yearwood and Seal in New Orleans. The firm also signed and secured media for nonprofits such as Word of Life and Both Hands.



Additionally, two|pr garnered attention for various publishers' and authors' projects, including Irish Beth Maddock's award-winning children's book The Great Carp Escape (Word Alive Press), Ken Jennings' bestseller The Serving Leader (Berrett-Koehler Publishers), speaker/mentoring expert Jayme Hull's Face-to-Face (Moody Publishers) and LA-based actress Pamela Capone's second book, I Punched Myself in the Eye. The firm also worked alongside the founder of Heartfelt Ministries, Dr. Joneal Kirby, to promote her book Heartfelt (Worthy Publishing Group) in conjunction with the second annual Heartfelt Ministries conference, hosted by Dr. Kirby and featuring the women of Duck Dynasty in West Monroe, Louisiana.



Two|pr was founded by Morgan Canclini-Mitchell, a Baylor University summa cum laude business school graduate who honed her publicity expertise and media connections over the course of her career at Warner Music Group, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment and Worthy Publishing Group. Her past clients include Michael Vick, Britney Spears, Randall Cunningham, Niki Taylor, Dr. David Jeremiah, Ron Artest (Metta World Peace), BeBe Winans and Scottie Nell Hughes. Her niche is both traditional and digital PR in the mainstream and faith-based entertainment industries.



Canclini-Mitchell works alongside Samantha Denlinger, a Belmont University graduate who launched her career with two|pr after intensive training at both Sophisticated Living Magazine and Worthy Publishing Group.



