Obama Judge Tells Trump Administration to Abort Illegal Mother's Baby

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- An Obama-nominated federal judge ordered the U.S. government to pay for an undocumented illegal immigrant teenager's abortion at taxpayer expense in Texas. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the government to transport the teenager to have the abortion — or allow her guardian to transport her — "promptly and without delay."

The Justice Department has appealed the case, asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to suspend Judge Chutkan's ruling regarding the 17-year-old, who crossed the border from Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has now implemented a new policy under President Trump which discourages abortions among undocumented minors residing in federally-funded shelters. The policy prevents pregnant, unaccompanied minors in shelters from seeking abortions and instead directs them to crisis pregnancy centers where they are encouraged to forgo the abortion. The new Trump administration policy is a stark contrast to the pro-abortion Obama administration, which mandated that unaccompanied immigrant and refugee children be given access to abortions at taxpayer-funded shelters.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed a restraining order on the girl's behalf, claims the new federal government policy is blocking the girl from getting an abortion. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler previously refused to grant the ACLU's request, stating the restraining order should be filed in a different court.

"U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's ruling that the U.S. government facilitate and fund an abortion for an illegal immigrant is outrageous," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "This outrageous opinion sets a dangerous precedent to make the United States a sanctuary for the killing of unborn children at taxpayer expense. The Trump administration has implemented a new policy which protects the life and dignity of a young mother and her child. This is in stark contrast to Obama, who encouraged abortions for immigrants at taxpayer-funded shelters. There is no constitutional right for a pregnant minor to illegally cross the U.S. border and get an elective abortion while in federal custody at the expense of taxpayers. Shame on this judge for thinking she has the power to force taxpayers to fund the brutal killing of unborn children," said Staver.

