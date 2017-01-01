Chaplain, Former Legislator Teaches How to Run for Political Office and Win Contact: Chaplain Gordon Klingenschmitt, PhD, 719-360-5132, [email protected]



WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The former Navy Chaplain, PhD, TV host and former state legislator Gordon Klingenschmitt is launching a new book (with corresponding video teaching curriculum) entitled "How To Liberate The World in 30 Days: A Step-by-Step Guide to Take Back Your Country," published by World Ahead Press.



You can get the first chapter free at SchoolOfLiberty.org.



INTERVIEWS: To request media interviews, contact the author at [email protected] or call 719-360-5132.



In How To Liberate The World In 30 Days, Gordon Klingenschmitt equips you with 30 powerful political tools in a 30-day devotional. His 15 inspiring, true stories of political victory prove the effectiveness of these methods. You don't even need to get elected to take back your government! By becoming the media, gathering petitions, building an army, and prayerfully fighting the right enemy, you can reverse bad laws and help establish the kingdom of God right now. And you just might get elected too.



Ambassador Alan Keyes, PhD who wrote the Foreword says, "This book needs to be placed in the hands of every millennial and Bible-believing pastor in America."



Gordon Klingenschmitt, PhD is a former State Legislator and former Navy Chaplain who took a stand to pray "in Jesus' name." He hosts a national TV show, teaches Bible and theology at Colorado Christian University, sent 5 million petitions to Congress, and helped change bad policies in 13 states.



The book is available at the WND.com superstore, Amazon, Barnes&Noble, and you can get the first chapter free right now at SchoolOfLiberty.org.



Possible questions for media interviews: Chaplain Klingenschmitt, why did you write the book, How To Liberate The World in 30 Days?

Can anybody who reads this book learn how to run for office and win their election?

Does it really take only 30 days to learn how to liberate the world?

You are a former state legislator, but is it true you've been more successful as a grassroots political activist?

What are some of the 30 powerful political tools you teach in the book?

What's in your video curriculum and how can we watch the videos?

I understand this book reads like a devotional, why should Christians run for political office?

Where can people read the first chapter free, and get your 30 powerful political tips, absolutely free? Get the first chapter free right now at: SchoolOfLiberty.org.



INTERVIEWS: To request media interviews, contact the author at [email protected] or call 719-360-5132

Share Tweet