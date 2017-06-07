Traveling to the Holy Land Could be a Financial Possibility for Churches and Ministries Contact: Odalis Soto,

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- International Consulting Network Firm, a subsidiary Unored Television Corp, announces its strategic partnership with Nativity Pilgrimage to make traveling to the Holy Land a possibility for churches and ministries, so they may increase their finances to accomplish the mission that God has given them.



Nativity Pilgrimage—thanks to its extensive experience of over 20 years, providing tourism support to Christians, and the recent international agreements with Israel's tourism department—makes this the perfect time to experience walking where Jesus walked, visiting the places the Apostles traveled, enriching each traveler's theological knowledge, and of course, invigorating their faith.



This strategic union between Nativity Pilgrimage and the ICNF provides contact with travel guides who have had the privilege of living in the hometown of our Lord Jesus Christ, and shows their city to the rest of the world; more than a job, this is a rewarding practice for each of them.



The tour packages are completely customizable to each ministry's intention and need; all of them include travel insurance, as well as the processing of all visas and permits.



Plan your next trip with your church or ministry and discover the benefits of constructing unforgettable memories with your group or congregation, all the while raising the finances to fulfill the dream that God deposited on your heart.



For more information, you can access unored.com or call (407) 608-5488.



Benefits: www.unored.tv/pilgrimage-to-the-holy-land/

