Judicial Watch Statement on President Trump's Decision to Fire FBI Director James Comey

"This is an important move to restore public confidence in the fair administration of justice at the Federal level. Mr. Comey did not seem to understand some of the laws he was ask to investigate and unfortunately politicized his sensitive positon as the FBI director. President Trump took the right step in cleaning house at the FBI." WASHINGTON, May 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton today issued the following statement in response to President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey: MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-statement-president-trumps-decision-fire-fbi-director-james-comey

