Leading Donor Management Provider DonorDirect Joins Ministry Brands, Expands Reach; Founder to Remain on as General Manager



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2017 /



DonorDirect provides donor management software and services to ministries and nonprofits. Their products give customers the ability to connect with donors, coordinate events, manage large volunteer communities, facilitate child sponsorships, and more. Customers include well-known ministries such as Focus on the Family, Samaritan's Purse, Joyce Meyer Ministries, Pioneers, and In Touch Ministries.



Of the acquisition, Ministry Brands' President, Brad Hill, said DonorDirect fills a unique niche in serving the faith community.



"DonorDirect has built a strong heritage serving some of the most impactful organizations in ministry today," Hill said. "As we've spent more time with the team, it has become apparent that their ministry partners truly view them as a part of their organization."



"The StudioEnterprise and StudioOnline products provide a broad array of services that help nonprofits connect most effectively with their constituents," Hill said. "We are thrilled to be able to add these tools to our church and ministry portfolio. We also envision innovative and exciting ways to serve these important ministry customers with an expanded suite of products and services."



Frank Smith, founder of DonorDirect, will remain in a leadership capacity, serving as General Manager of DonorDirect.



"The opportunity to provide expanded technologies and services is very exciting," Smith noted. "By teaming up with Ministry Brands, we will be able to help ministries in their Kingdom work in an even greater capacity."



DonorDirect also announced the upcoming release of its Advanced StudioOnline product. This ground-breaking technology will enable its customers to easily manage online giving, product sales, child sponsorship and events; run sophisticated testing on multiple versions of donor campaigns; and more accurately measure how constituents are engaging with their programs.

"The ease at which sophisticated giving pages can be deployed and the real-time integration with the StudioEnterprise CRM will afford ministries opportunities to interact with their donors and volunteers in new mobile-friendly ways," Smith added.



With this announcement, Ministry Brands will expand its offerings to reach new types of customers, in addition to providing new products to its current church customers. "Churches and faith-based nonprofits are aligned in their Christian focus, but have unique needs when it comes to technology. Our shared customers will now have access to a much wider array of tools to accomplish their mission, safely and securely, all under one roof," said Hill. "This fits our mission to reduce friction between the tools that ministries use every day, so they can focus on reaching people."



About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands is the leading provider of SaaS platforms for churches, parachurch ministries and other faith-based organizations in the United States, serving more than 60,000 customers. Under the leadership of a kingdom-driven management team, the Knoxville-based company seeks to equip the 21st century church with technology solutions that allow pastors and church executives, technology professionals and administrators to carry out their Biblical mission with excellence, relevance and efficiency. Ministry Brands’ suite of solutions includes church management, giving, mobile apps, messaging website development software. For more information, visit



About DonorDirect

DonorDirect is the leading provider of donor management and advanced CRM systems for the modern ministry. Serving ministries impacting the world for the Kingdom, DonorDirect provides the tools to enable extensive fundraising, both back-office and online for donors and staff around the world. The Dallas-based company partners with ministries through their flagship CRM product StudioEnterprise and its companion product StudioOnline for all things online. For more information, visit

Contact: Karen Sebold, Ministry Brands , 865-271-9430KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Ministry Brands announced that it has acquired DonorDirect, the donor management software company based in Richardson, TX.DonorDirect provides donor management software and services to ministries and nonprofits. Their products give customers the ability to connect with donors, coordinate events, manage large volunteer communities, facilitate child sponsorships, and more. Customers include well-known ministries such as Focus on the Family, Samaritan's Purse, Joyce Meyer Ministries, Pioneers, and In Touch Ministries.Of the acquisition, Ministry Brands' President, Brad Hill, said DonorDirect fills a unique niche in serving the faith community."DonorDirect has built a strong heritage serving some of the most impactful organizations in ministry today," Hill said. "As we've spent more time with the team, it has become apparent that their ministry partners truly view them as a part of their organization.""The StudioEnterprise and StudioOnline products provide a broad array of services that help nonprofits connect most effectively with their constituents," Hill said. "We are thrilled to be able to add these tools to our church and ministry portfolio. We also envision innovative and exciting ways to serve these important ministry customers with an expanded suite of products and services."Frank Smith, founder of DonorDirect, will remain in a leadership capacity, serving as General Manager of DonorDirect."The opportunity to provide expanded technologies and services is very exciting," Smith noted. "By teaming up with Ministry Brands, we will be able to help ministries in their Kingdom work in an even greater capacity."DonorDirect also announced the upcoming release of its Advanced StudioOnline product. This ground-breaking technology will enable its customers to easily manage online giving, product sales, child sponsorship and events; run sophisticated testing on multiple versions of donor campaigns; and more accurately measure how constituents are engaging with their programs."The ease at which sophisticated giving pages can be deployed and the real-time integration with the StudioEnterprise CRM will afford ministries opportunities to interact with their donors and volunteers in new mobile-friendly ways," Smith added.With this announcement, Ministry Brands will expand its offerings to reach new types of customers, in addition to providing new products to its current church customers. "Churches and faith-based nonprofits are aligned in their Christian focus, but have unique needs when it comes to technology. Our shared customers will now have access to a much wider array of tools to accomplish their mission, safely and securely, all under one roof," said Hill. "This fits our mission to reduce friction between the tools that ministries use every day, so they can focus on reaching people."About Ministry BrandsMinistry Brands is the leading provider of SaaS platforms for churches, parachurch ministries and other faith-based organizations in the United States, serving more than 60,000 customers. Under the leadership of a kingdom-driven management team, the Knoxville-based company seeks to equip the 21st century church with technology solutions that allow pastors and church executives, technology professionals and administrators to carry out their Biblical mission with excellence, relevance and efficiency. Ministry Brands’ suite of solutions includes church management, giving, mobile apps, messaging website development software. For more information, visit www.ministrybrands.com About DonorDirectDonorDirect is the leading provider of donor management and advanced CRM systems for the modern ministry. Serving ministries impacting the world for the Kingdom, DonorDirect provides the tools to enable extensive fundraising, both back-office and online for donors and staff around the world. The Dallas-based company partners with ministries through their flagship CRM product StudioEnterprise and its companion product StudioOnline for all things online. For more information, visit www.donordirect.com

Share Tweet