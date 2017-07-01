Family Research Council Urges British Government, Hospital to Release Baby Charlie Gard to His Parents

Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, 866-FRC-NEWS, 866-372-6397



WASHINGTON, July 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council's Arina Grossu, Director of the Center for Human Dignity, joined several pro-life leaders in calling on the United Kingdom's government to intervene and allow the parents of baby Charlie Gard to take him abroad to seek potential life-saving treatment for Charlie who has mitochondrial depletion syndrome. The U.K. government and the hospital are refusing to allow Charlie's parents to take him to the United States to seek further treatment despite pleas from Pope Francis and President Donald Trump on Charlie's behalf.

Grossu commented, in part:

"We urge the British government, the courts, and the hospital to release Charlie. You are holding him hostage. This is a case about parental rights coming into conflict with socialized medicine. Who should decide what's in the best interest of Charlie? His parents. Not the courts. Not the hospital. Not the government.

"It is Chris and Connie, his parents, who have the right to seek treatment for their son...Please don't deprive Charlie of a chance at therapy.

"We must protect the rights of parents to make decisions for their children's health-- decisions that are based with best interests in mind. We must protect Charlie, the most vulnerable person among us.

"And to the U.K. and Great Osmond Street Hospital, please free Charlie so that he can have a fighting chance at life. The world is watching and waiting for you to do the right thing and release Charlie to his parents," Grossu concluded.