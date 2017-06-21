EWTN Live to Feature Bishop Bill Skylstad, WWME North American Leadership Priest, This Week Contact: Dick & Diane Baumbach, Worldwide Marriage Encounter, 321-544-3440, [email protected], [email protected]



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Bishop Bill Skylstad, the North American ecclesial priest for Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program, will be the featured guest this week on EWTN Live hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, S.J. on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).



The EWTN Live show will air on June 21, 22 and 25 at various times. Bishop Bill serves with Gene & Maggie Tokraks as the WWME North American leadership team.



Bishop Bill is the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Spokane, WA. He has been actively involved with Worldwide Marriage Encounter for many years. He is also the former president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).



In addition to Bishop Bill's interview on EWTN Live he also will be appearing later this year on EWTN with the Tokraks on an episode of Church Universal hosted by Fr. Joseph Mary.



Earlier this month Church Universal filmed three separate episodes about WWME. The other guests were Joe & Sue Talarico and Fr. Tom Ogg, the WWME United States Ecclesial Team and Peter & Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Tom Griffith, SVD, the WWME 50th Anniversary Convention Ecclesial Chair Coordinators. The convention will be held next year in Lombard, IL from June 22 to 24, 2018.



The television series "Church Universal" started in 2014. The show focuses on lay movements in the Catholic Church and tells their stories focusing on the programs and activities they provide.



Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 49 years and is considered the original faith-based marriage enrichment program. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society, and WWME now offers evening and half-day programs that are presented at parishes and other church facilities. The weekend program, traditionally presented as an overnight experience at a hotel or retreat center, can also be presented at the parish where the couples return to their homes in the evenings. WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.



Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. Priests are also encouraged to attend a WWME weekend, which offers insights into their relationship with the church and their parishioners, and how their Sacrament of Holy Orders interacts with the Sacrament of Matrimony. WWME offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME national office at (909) 863-9963.



Media inquires -please contact Dick & Diane Baumbach at 321-544-3440 / [email protected] or [email protected]

