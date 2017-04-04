Professor at Kentucky Mountain Bible College Responds to the Continued Baby-Murdering Tyranny by the Federal Judiciary

Contact: David Street, 606-824-4693



JACKSON, Ky., April 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers has issued his opinion that innocent babies should continue to be slaughtered at the last remaining surgical abortuary in Kentucky. His opinion is included in a temporary restraining order trying to prevent Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin from upholding Kentucky law and closing down the illegal EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.



Professor Dave Street, who leads KMBC in peaceful pro-life efforts, commented: "Courts cannot make laws. Judge Stivers is, in effect, invading and usurping Kentucky law. I personally feel Governor Matt Bevin should ignore this lawless action and continue doing his duty by upholding Kentucky law."



Street continues: "We also call upon our elected federal representatives and senators to do their sworn duty by impeaching and removing Judge Stivers. Kentucky should take the lead to protect every preborn child, by love and by law. I believe this dehumanizing of children must stop!"