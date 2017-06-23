Family Research Council, Susan B. Anthony List Issue Joint Statement on Senate GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill Contact: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, 866-FRC-NEWS, 866-372-6397 WASHINGTON, June 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins and Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser issued a joint statement today regarding the Senate GOP's Obamacare replacement bill: "The expectations of the pro-life movement have been very clear: The health care bill must not indefinitely subsidize abortion and must re-direct abortion giant Planned Parenthood's taxpayer funding to community health centers. The Senate discussion draft includes these pro-life priorities, but we remain very concerned that either of these priorities could be removed from the bill for procedural or political reasons. We are working closely with our pro-life allies in the Senate to prevent this from happening as it could result in our opposition. We are confident that the pro-life Senate will ultimately move forward with our pro-life priorities intact."



Share Tweet