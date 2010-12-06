Judicial Watch: Newly Released Emails Reveal More Classified Information Transmitted by Hillary Clinton Through Unsecure Server to Clinton Foundation Employees
Emails also show Abedin providing government plane and hotel reservations to Chelsea Clinton for trip to Germany while employed at Clinton Foundation
Abedin tells Band that she has 'hooked up' people from the Russian American Foundation with 'the right people' at the State Department
Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch
, 202-646-5172
WASHINGTON, June 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire
/ -- Judicial Watch today released 2,078 pages
of documents revealing more instances of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sending and receiving classified information via an unsecured email server. They also show Clinton's daughter Chelsea and others involved with the Clinton Foundation receiving special favors from Huma Abedin, the former secretary's deputy chief of staff.
The records were obtained in response to a court order
from a May 5, 2015, lawsuit
filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State
(No. 1:15-cv-00684)) after it failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking: "All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov
' email address."
The new documents included 115 Clinton email exchanges
not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total
to date to at least 432 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department. These records further appear to contradict statements by Clinton that, "as far as she knew
," all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department.
On December 6, 2010, Secretary Clinton shared classified information
with non-U.S. government employees Justin Cooper
, then-aide to President Clinton who helped manage Hillary Clinton's unsecure email system, and Clinton Foundation director Doug Band (neither of whom held security clearances). The email instructs her aide Oscar Flores to "print for Bill" (presumably Bill Clinton). The email exchange, which involved allegations of the theft of foreign aid by Bangladeshi banker and major Clinton Foundation donor
Muhammad Yunus, started with an email from an unidentified person to State Department official Melanne Verveer, who forwarded her exchange on to Hillary Clinton, who then sent it on to Flores, Cooper and Band. Yunus was accused
of embezzling $100 million from the Grameen Bank he founded and was removed from it, although the charges were never proven, and Yunus reportedly returned the money. Subsequently, Clinton's State Department was accused
of threatening IRS action against the Bangladesh prime minister's son in an attempt to stop a Bangladesh government investigation of Yunus.
In a similar instance on March 14, 2011, State Department official Maria Otero emailed Clinton information about the Grameen Bank/Foundation that was again deemed classified
as Confidential by the State Department and redacted under FOIA exemption
B1.4(D) –
MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-newly-released-emails-reveal-classified-information-transmitted-hillary-clinton-unsecure-server-clinton-foundation-employees/