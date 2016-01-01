Inviting Muslims to Christ Inviting Muslims To Christ -- A Clear Path to Salvation Including Quotations & Commentary from the Bible and Quran



OPINION, Dec. 22, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Author Randall Ireland M.Div., : About five years ago, I asked myself a series of questions: What does the church in America understand about Islamic Beliefs?





What do we understand about salvation in the Islamic Faith?





As we reach out with the Good News of the Gospel how can we be more effective in our witness by understanding the salvation process in Islam?





As we compare the message of the Bible and the Quran shouldn't we be aware of those passages that are mutually exclusive between Christianity and Islam?

The result of these five years of prayer and study has been the book Inviting Muslims to Christ, which is available through Amazon here.



A summary of the major topics includes: What is the importance of seeking The Truth?





How did the Early Church receive the Lord God's revelation of the Trinity?





What does the Bible and Quran teach about Jesus, Christians, and Jews?





How can a Muslim receive salvation and have a personal faith relationship with the Lord God of Christianity?





What do we find when we review the 100 Names of the Lord God and the 99 Names of Allah? These topics, and more, are reviewed in response to passages in the Bible and Quran. Also included is a bibliography that references resources for further study.



This book presents the Good News with respect and clarity; and explanations of Muslim beliefs that will assist in understanding the foundations of both Christianity and Islam.



Inviting Muslims to Christ, addresses the need to provide a theologically based presentation of the Good News to Muslims worldwide. Included are a search for the Truth, having mutual respect for each other's religious text, both the Bible and the Quran. Also, prayers of support and charts comparing Jesus of the Bible and Isa of the Quran. As well as comparisons of Biblical and Quranic text.



May the Lord God's Presence and Blessings by yours in abundance this Christmas Season!



