Speaker Ryan Breaks Trump's Promise to Defund Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday, it was announced that despite promises made by House Speaker Paul Ryan to defund Planned Parenthood, the new funding bill compromise keeps over $500 million in federal funding for the abortion giant.



"To say we are disappointed is an understatement," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "One of the reasons I supported Donald Trump for President was because he promised to defund Planned Parenthood. Speaker Ryan also made that same promise. We are really feeling betrayed right now."



The tax money helps enable abortions at Planned Parenthood by funding services that maintain a steady stream of abortion referrals.



"We understand there are headwinds against this, but now is the time to stand strong on the promises Ryan and President Trump made to those of us who put them in office," said Newman.



Congressional investigators have reviewed evidence that has given them reason to believe that Planned Parenthood operates as a criminal enterprise. Independently, House and Senate panels have referred Planned Parenthood Federation of America and five of its affiliates to the U.S. Department of Justice for criminal investigation and prosecution for their part in the illegal trafficking of aborted baby body parts.



"Would Paul Ryan fund the murderous M-13 gang? Would he fund businesses involved in organized crime? If not, then why fund Planned Parenthood in light of the criminal referrals by both Houses of Congress. Why fund them in light of the recent deaths of at least two Planned Parenthood patients, Cree Erwin-Sheppard and Tonya Reaves? These killings are little different than a gang-related drive by shooting," said Newman.



Erwin-Sheppard died last year from an untreated botched abortion she received from Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Reaves died in 2012 after her Chicago Planned Parenthood abortionist delayed calling for help for over five hours while Reaves bled to death internally from injuries she received during a second trimester abortion.



Conservative Americans elected President Trump based, in part, on his promises to defund Planned Parenthood. While some steps have been taken to reduce funding, those do not satisfy the promises made by Trump and Ryan to end all tax funding for Planned Parenthood and redirect the money to health centers that do not profit from abortion.



"This poor decision to break his promise destroys our trust in Speaker Ryan's ability to lead," said Newman. "It's time to call a duck a duck. Ryan's capitulation on the Planned Parenthood defunding issue a shameful example of political cowardice. Women and babies deserve better."



Operation Rescue urges the public to contact House Speaker Paul Ryan and demand that he support language to fully redirect tax funding from Planned Parenthood to legitimate health care providers.



