CNN Host Reza Aslan Exposed as Muslim Propagandist in New Documentary; Aslan Called President Trump a 'Piece of Sh*t'

Contact: Randall Terry, 304-289-3700



WASHINGTON, June 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- See Reza Aslan deceit exposed in Episode 4, time code 18:35 to 23:30.



Background:



After the recent Muslim terrorist attack in London, President Trump tweeted:

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Reza Aslan, Host of CNN's "True Believer," and author of "No God But God," responded with this Tweet:

"This piece of shit [President Trump] is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind."

(See image of Reza Aslan tweet at: www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/Reza-Aslan-Trump-Tweet-575x394.jpg)



Reza Aslan was recently exposed as a propagandist for Islamic terrorism, and shown to be lying to his readers and listeners. His "outing" occurred in a new documentary: "What Would Muhammad Do? Islamic Terrorism Explained."



Reza Aslan Time code: 18:35 – 23:30 in Episode Four: "Muhammad on Deception." www.WWMD-TV.com



Bio: Randall A. Terry is the producer of "What Would Muhammad Do? Islamic Terrorism Explained."



Mr. Terry has a Masters Degree from Norwich University in Diplomacy, with a Concentration in International Terrorism. He has spent thousands of hours studying Islamic texts on the life of Muhammad, the Founder of Islam, and Islamic Terrorism.



Mr. Terry also hosts a daily TV show – Voice of Resistance – seen on over 100 TV stations on The Walk TV network. (7 PM Eastern, Monday though Friday. All times local.)



To schedule interview with Mr. Terry, call 304-289-3700