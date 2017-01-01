Evangelist Alveda King: Roe Dies; First Lady Prays; Evangelist Dreams

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On February 18, my friend and sister Norma [Roe No More] McCorvey died. We will miss her. Pray for her family and loved ones. Read a statement from her family HERE.

While dreaming that morning, I heard this: "Your daddy's a grouch." While opening my eyes, I either thought or replied: "Nope. My Daddy [FATHER GOD] is a King!"

As the day progressed I would hear the news of Norma's poignant death and hear about First Lady Melania Trump's tender rendition of "The Lord's Prayer."

Earlier last week I had turned on the TV to national news before I read my Bible verses for the day. Usually I try not to do this because I need daily heavenly fortification to help me face the problems of the world. However, that morning I overrode my daily regimen of Matthew 6.

On TV President Trump was being hammered by hostile media. I began hoping that he would speak of about reversing tax payers' funding to abortion providers outside of America and the appointments of Dr. Ben Carson to HUD and a prolife Supreme Court Justice.

I was in danger of putting my confidence in President Trump rather than God. As I was slipping into emotional reactions, I came to my senses, turned off the television and began to pray: 1 Timothy 2:1-3

Thursday had been a media day for me.

I released a blog that said that race baiting, Bible baiting and sexism across the aisles must cease.

I texted some fellow prayer warriors: "VERY intense warfare. Heart was getting heavy. On a call right now about exposing spiritual darkness and averting disaster."

Friday I joined a conference call where a "Trump Resistance Movement" was discussed. We wondered if the "Resistance" really understands that their movement is fueled and funded by those who support abortion, anarchy and the like? Do they seriously want to resist restoring jobs from overseas, restoration of our inner cities, putting Americans back to work? Are they seriously resisting ending racism, reproductive genocide, sexual perversion, and global terror?

I shared a word from our "prayer warriors" camp: "Praying to circumvent the demonic structures and infrastructures and traps. Guidance by Holy Spirit. Political correctness is serious witchcraft (mind control). Don't ask God to show up. He is waiting for us to show up. [to wake up, get up and get busy]"

Take always:

1. Don't turn on the TV before prayer and Bible reading.

2. Turn off the TV [and radio and social media and human conversation]; pray when your emotions get ahead of your spirit.

3. Pray with encouraging partners who can uplift with unbiased input.

4. Avoid all strife. Love and forgive. Seek highest ground of Agape Love as well as nonviolent conflict resolution.

5. Spend quality time with God.