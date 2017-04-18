MA Sex Education Mandate Gets Holy Week Hearing Contact: Andrew Beckwith, 781-569-0400,



BOSTON, April 18, 2017 /



"This bill takes control over sex education of out the hands of local school districts and gives it to state bureaucrats," explained Massachusetts Family Institute's President Andrew Beckwith. "Parents and teachers should be able to decide for themselves what is best for the students in their own community."



One of the sexual health curricula that is recommended by the MA Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which would have authority over what schools teach if the bill is passed, is Planned Parenthood's controversial "Get Real" series. These middle school workbooks teach children as young as 12 how to use saran wrap as a "dental dam" for oral to anal sexual stimulation. "The sponsors of this bill argue that it would guarantee sex ed material is 'age appropriate' and 'medically accurate,'" Beckwith observed. "Clearly, that is not the case when you have activists at the state department of education that think it is 'age appropriate' for 12 year-olds to study the finer points of dental dam usage during non-reproductive sexual acts." During his testimony, Beckwith presented the committee chairs with boxes of saran wrap to serve, he said, "as a visual reminder of what this bill would force on our schools and children."



