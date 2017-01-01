Major Donor Events Leader Rebrands as Westfall Gold New name, location reflect agency's commitment to producing high return-on-investment results for nonprofit organizations



ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- One of the country's leading nonprofit fundraising consultancies, Westfall Group, is rebranding to multiply its work helping others make a bigger difference in the world.



Photo: Robert Yi, Westfall Gold president and COO, Bob Westfall, CEO and Alan Gold, president and creative chief



As Westfall Gold, the 14-year-old organization is building on 25 years of experience executing over 300 major donor events that have raised more than $530 million to care for the poor, provide higher education, deliver medical care, and transform lives and communities.



In 2016, the firm helped 25 clients connect with over 770 high-capacity donor families who gave an average of $80,000 for a total of $61 million to fuel life transformation worldwide. On average, nonprofit organizations see a 5-to-1 return on investment from Westfall Gold's unique major donor events.



The new name recognizes the pioneering work of CEO Bob Westfall, the author of "The Fulfillment Principle," and a speaker at leadership and development conferences, and the contributions of President and Chief Creative Alan Gold, who has won more than 100 awards for his creative work.



"We are extremely gratified with what we have achieved with our clients to date," said Westfall. "We are looking forward to how we can take what we have learned in nurturing and shaping impactful relationships between nonprofit organizations and their donors, and help realize even greater results."



As part of the rebranding, Westfall Gold has moved its headquarters to the office tower above the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta. From there, the organization will continue working closely with nonprofit organizations on major donor consulting, event management and creative services--all singularly focused on executing an exceptional major donor event.



Through its meticulously organized three-day gatherings at exclusive locations, the company accelerates the relational journey between organizations and supporters. By the close of a weekend, the connection between donors and non-profit has reached a level that usually takes 18 months to cultivate.



After one of Westfall Gold's recent events for a New England college, a donor stated: "The quality of the entire event was spectacular -– fantastic programming, top-notch venue, wonderful fellow participants -– totally inspiring."



"Our events are all about engaging people at a deep level, forging a vibrant bond within a community that rises up to support a nonprofit's mission," said Alan Gold. "We are truly excited about using what we've learned and developed to impact more lives."



About Westfall Gold

Westfall Gold (www.westfallgold.com) is the nation's leading innovator and implementer of major donor events, with a track record acquired through more than 300 events that have generated more than half a billion dollars for nonprofit clients. Westfall's event weekends bond major donors to organizations' missions by condensing more than a year's worth of cultivation into one extraordinary, transformational experience.



