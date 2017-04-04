Democrats Abandon Molested Children to Political Extremism

Democrats believe that a man has the right to enter into a little girl's restroom and visually molest her. Truth Watch PAC is raising $25 million to ensure no child has to endure such a horrible fate at the hands of The New Democrat Party.

NAVARRE, Fla., April 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Truth Watch PAC (TWP) is raising $25 million for a nation-wide media campaign to force Democrats to answer for their political extremism that's harming the physical safety and emotional well-being of our nation's women and children.

Every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and 33% of women who are raped will contemplate or attempt suicide in their lifetime. Seventy percent of sexual assault victims report moderate to high levels of stress, more than victims of any other violent crime in America.

Brian Ward, Project Director at TWP asked, "How do Democrat leaders in America respond to these statistics? They tell sexually assaulted women to get up and go sit in the back of the bus and give up their rights to bathroom privacy simply because a man said so." Brian believes the DNC is truly a "New Democrat Party" that has become the "ultimate expression of sexism in America."

No woman should be humiliated while breastfeeding in a female-only facility. No high school girl should be made fun of by boys taking showers with them. No child should have to endure the horrors of being visually molested. No sexually abused female should have to experience further emotional traumatic stress simply because Democrats desire to discriminate against her sex.

The $25 million budget will actively engage voters with ads that speak to the heart of the issue. Brian says that Texas and the NFL are a prime example of how TWP will engage voters. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, "We want all fans to feel welcomed at our events, and NFL policies prohibit discrimination based on age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other improper standard." Brian Ward replied to NFL's statement, saying, "What Roger Goodell's NFL is saying is that it's discrimination to tell a man that he can't be in the same restroom as women and girls. But it's not discrimination to tell a woman that she must give up her privacy rights simply because a man said so." This is hypocrisy in the extreme and sexism of the highest order. "When 4 million Texas households receive a postcard informing them of what the NFL and House Speaker Joe Straus are attempting to push onto their women and children, Texas will revolt."

TWP has a three-pronged strategy to put this issue to rest. Eighty million voters will see ads across a variety of platforms that will build a moral foundation to fight against these sexist policies. Legislation will be introduced to amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act that will provide protections for female citizens. Finally, TWP will engage 100,000 lawyers educating them on how to successfully sue organizations that are allowing men into female-only facilities and causing emotional harm to female customers.

To learn more about this project contact:

Brian Ward · Project Director · 850.499.2720