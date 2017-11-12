Passing the Torch: Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke, Founder of Christ for all Nations, to Host Farewell Crusade in Lagos ('LIVE' Nov. 8-12, 2017) Contact: Sam Rodriguez, Christ for all Nations, CfaN, 407-854-4400, srodriguez@cfan.org



LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christ for All Nations (CfaN) to hold Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke's last mass crusade and impartation service in the city of Lagos, Nigeria. TBN, DAYSTAR and GODTV will be broadcasting the event over the next few weeks.



"Africa shall be saved." After a vision in which Evangelist Bonnke saw the map of Africa washed in the blood of Jesus, he spearheaded one of the greatest revival movements on the continent through mass Gospel crusades that have seen millions in attendance and over 76 million documented decisions for Christ to date. In the year 2000, Bonnke's cry for a million souls to be saved in a single service was realized in a crusade in Lagos, Nigeria, and now the evangelist is returning to the same city for his last crusade.



Watch the 24-hour "Livestream" from Lagos, Nigeria from November 8th through November 12th, 2017.



A key component of this crusade is the Passing the Torch Conference for next generation leaders in the ministry and the marketplace. Bonnke is believing for a great impartation and a harvest of souls: men and women from all walks of life who will rise up and carry the torch of the Gospel to the four corners of Africa and beyond. Ever-passionate for souls, Bonnke is a firm believer that the world can be evangelized sooner than we think, if only we could get all hands on deck. With great anticipation for this crusade, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, CfaN's President and lead evangelist declares, "With the power of the Gospel, this generation can make the dark places bright and the lighted places brighter."



Bonnke believes that the Holy Spirit is the key to the success he has seen in over 40 years of ministry. And Bonnke does not just talk the talk. Bonnke's crusades have been marked with powerful healings, miracles, and signs and wonders. He has seen witchdoctors and people bound in the occult become transformed by Holy Spirit-powered Gospel, and he is believing for an even greater move of the Spirit in this last crusade. For those who have been praying and believing for physical healing, this crusade in an opportunity to experience the power of God.



