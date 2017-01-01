Ahoy Matey! Pirates and Sand Dunes Abound as 'Pastor Fish' Launch Party Delights Kids and their Grown-Ups New Bi-Lingual App an Instant Hit



SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Last week the team of NHM Ministrants (a division of Elfenworks Productions, LLC) celebrated the launch of The Pastor Fish App. This free bi-lingual whimsical "Sunday School under the sea" is full of gospel songs and stories for children and the young at heart.



Photo: NHM Ministrants Celebrates New Pastor Fish App in English and Spanish with the Interfaith Community



In addition to having a tablet station set up for guests to test the app, the celebration included an impressive five ton sand sculpture by Sand Guys from the Travel Channel's television series Sand Masters, two puppet show performances by Magic Circus, and a raffle with prizes including an iPad Air, former US President Jimmy Carter's recorded sermons from Maranatha Baptist Church, and Air Swimmers flying fish.



Present at the event were the development team from Tip-Tok, singer Carmen Milagro, and many of the voices kids are already beginning to know and love. The app features an ocean full of fun characters Pastor Fish, Barni Barnacle, Wigbert the Whale and the minnows of the Sunday school of fish. Following along with the songs and stories, kids and the young at heart internalize positive messages, feeling a greater sense of God's love and care for them.



NHM Ministrants Director, Rev. Dr. Lauren Speeth said, "I love thinking about an app inspired by the radio shows of yesteryear. It's looking backwards to look forward. That's what we're all about at NHM Ministrants: creating digital resources inspired by the loving, open-armed presence of Jesus, who came to show us the Way and the Truth and the Life over 2,000 years ago."



The whole event space became an underwater world. One guest remarked that they felt like they got to really live and experience the app through the fun décor, ocean inspired food, and music. Even if you were unable to attend the event, you still can experience Pastor Fish. The app is available for download, with direct links available at www.ministrants.com/pastorfish.



Members of the press, please contact us for high-res event photos or other assistance. Educators and clergy – we'd love to hear from you. Thank you, everyone, for helping us spread the word about this free resource for kids!



