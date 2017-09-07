Celebrity Marriage Counselor Tina Konkin Reveals Secrets to a Healthy Marriage in Highly Anticipated New Book, 'Love, Sex, and Money: The R3 Factor for Great Relationships' Love, Sex, and Money presents Konkin's nationally recognized R3 FACTOR--REVEAL, REWRITE and RENEW--that has worked for celebrity and everyday couples alike "We highly recommend this teaching for any couple that is in crisis, or that wants to take their relationship to the next level. It was a life-changing experience for us." -- Shannon Tweed Simmons, actress; wife of Gene Simmons of KISS "Whether your relationship is in crisis or stagnant, we highly recommend Tina Konkin for couples that want to explore the possibilities of taking their relationship to heights only previously dreamed possible." -- Chynna Phillips, member of Wilson Phillips; and Billy Baldwin, actor "Tina Konkin goes where angels fear to tread. The Konkins' relationship seminars have been truly revolutionary and go straight to the heart of the matter. Change your heart and you will change your life." -- Keith and Mary Hudson, evangelists; parents of singer/songwriter Katy Perry Contact: Nubia Carbajal, 949-371-4612, [email protected] NASHVILLE, Sept. 29, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Author, relationship expert, conference speaker and marriage counselor to the stars, Tina Konkin, reveals the secrets to a happy and healthy marriage in her new book, Love, Sex and Money: The R3 Factor for Great Relationships (Emerge Publishing LLC, September 7th, 2017, ISBN-13: 9781943127559). She co-wrote the book with her late husband, Ron Konkin, co-founder of the widely successful Relationship Lifeline. With 20+ years of experience in coaching and counseling married couples, Tina Konkin helps heal the broken-hearted through her personal story of abuse and abandonment while laying out the essentials of her world-renowned R3 FACTOR. Garnering the attention of national media, including The Today Show, Bravo, US Weekly and more, Konkin has a 90 percent success rate in keeping separated or divorcing couples together. Konkin's R3 FACTOR, her proven system for restoring marriages in crisis, consists of a step-by-step process to REVEAL yesterday, REWRITE today and RENEW tomorrow. Thousands have attended her seminars, including iconic rock idol Gene Simmons from the band KISS; Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador; and Chynna Phillips from the Grammy®-nominated group Wilson Phillips. Love, Sex and Money: The R3 Factor for Great Relationships is available for purchase from Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Books Inc., ChristianBook.com and Amazon.com. For more information on Tina Konkin, visit: tinakonkin.com . To book Tina for an interview or appearance, email [email protected] Tina Konkin is an internationally recognized author, relationship expert, counselor and conference speaker. As the co-founder and director of Relationship Lifeline, she has facilitated hundreds of seminars for youth, adults, couples and families for more than 30 years. Her new book, Love, Sex and Money: The R3 Factor for Great Relationships, released September 7, 2017. Follow Tina on Facebook Twitter and Instagram

