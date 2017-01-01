R.A.W. International Gathering: A Divine Stirring, A Move of the Holy Ghost

International Christian Conference Comes to the Tri-State Area in February



Contact: Natasha Jordan, 516-825-9043, [email protected]



LYNBROOK, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- This year's R.A.W. International Gathering will be held at the Embassy Conference Center in Lynbrook, New York from Thursday, February 16th through Sunday, February 19th. The theme is Divine Stirring: a move of the Holy Ghost; a new awakening of the saints. A time of activation, impartation, healing, and revival is about to begin! This multi-cultural annual event is set to revive the body of Christ on a global level.



R.A.W., Remnant Affecting the World for God's Glory, is a faith-based nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Aretha Wilson. Dr. Wilson will be hosting this year's event which features guests such as Pastor Benny Hinn, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, Pastor Marilyn Hickey, Bishop Michael Blue, Bishop John Guns, Dr. Gertrude Stacks, Pastor Tamara Bennett, Mother May E. Dupree, Prophetess Teresa Hogan, Prophetess Janet Floyd, Dr. Cynthia McInnis, Pastor John Hannah and many more. All are welcome to come join us for a powerful move of the Holy Ghost!



Registration is required for day and evening sessions. Night services start at 7:30pm and are free and open for all to attend. The full schedule is as follows:

Service Times:

Thursday, Feb. 16th, 2017 - 7:00PM (Doors Open)

Friday, Feb. 17th, 2017 - All Day Starting at 8AM (w/Breaks)

Saturday, Feb. 18th, 2017 - All Day Starting at 8AM (w/Breaks)

Sunday, Feb. 19th, 2017 - All Day, Starting at 9AM (w/Breaks)



Overflow Services:

Monday, Feb. 20th -7:00PM (Doors Open)

Tuesday, Feb. 21st - 7:00PM (Doors Open)

Limited Seating! Discount rates are still available! Invest Now: Call 516.825.9043 or visit www.rawinternationalministries.org or www.drarethawilson.com. You can connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to join the discussion through #RAWGATHERING2K17.



ABOUT R.A.W.

R.A.W. (Remnant Affecting the World for God's Glory) is a faith-based nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Aretha Wilson, whose sole mission is to equip, empower and develop individuals to reach their fullest potential both spiritually and naturally. For over 23 years, Dr. Aretha Wilson has hosted the RAW International Gathering which is a multi-faceted, multi-cultural annual conference, where thousands of individuals of all ages gather daily to participate in an intense time of empowerment through holistic teaching, preaching and training seminars.



R.A.W. International Gathering is known for featuring renowned leaders such as Pastor Benny Hinn, Bishop Neil C. Ellis, Perry Stone, Bishop Jacqueline McCullough, Pastor Sheryl Brady and others. Countless lives of pastors, leaders, men, women and youth have been transformed and enlightened through this conference which has had an influence that reaches beyond the walls of the church, having a worldwide impact. For more information visit www.drarethawilson.com.



For more information or inquiries, please call 516.825.9043 or email [email protected].