Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of The Eucharist Share Inside View to Vocational Life with New Book: 'And Mary's Yes Continues'

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 9, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- By popular demand, a beautiful new book about vocations has newly been released entitled; And Mary's Yes Continues. Written by the Dominican Sisters of Mary, including insightful contributions by Bishops, Priests, lay men and women, as well as Sisters from a variety of communities, the book gracefully ushers the reader from several different vantage points, ultimately providing a much-needed inside view to vocation discernment.



Finally fulfilling a longing by many hearts for an intimate resource and generous sharing of the journey into a vocation, And Mary's Yes Continues, is available in both gorgeous collectors' hard cover version as well as paperback version. Recognizing a need to provide discerning individuals, families and loved ones accompaniment along the special call to religious life, under the direction of Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz, OP, Co-foundress and Vocations Director, the Sisters created And Mary's Yes Continues. Sr. Joseph Andrew was recently interviewed on EWTN's Bookmark with Doug Keck, where she presented key insights about the book. Click here to watch a brief trailer of this interview which will air tomorrow June 10 at 1:30PM Eastern.



The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist were canonically established in 1997 and have joyfully taken their messages of faith to the modern world through education, television and music, to name a few of their outreaches. 2017 marks their 20th Anniversary. Beginning with four foundresses, they have now grown to over 125 Sisters and an average age of 30, they teach in preschool through college all over the United States; their Motherhouse is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They also serve as librarians at the North America Seminary in Rome. Their multi-media Disciple of Christ, Education in Virtue series can be found online, in schools, businesses and households the world over, and has recently been turned into a cinematic mini-series on The Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) set to air April 3-6 4:30p. Several of the Sisters have been guests on The Oprah Winfrey Show more than once and made it to the finals of the Game Show Network's The American Bible Challenge. The Sisters have released two international albums, to wide acclaim including reaching No. 1 for several weeks on Billboard's Classical Charts. Their open spirit has unexpectedly attracted widespread international media coverage. Most recently the Sisters made headlines for reaching one million likes on their much beloved Facebook page. The Sisters will celebrate their 20th year anniversary by sharing three new very special projects dedicated "To Jesus through Mary." These initiatives will represent their teaching charism via the aforementioned brand new EWTN cinematic episodic series: Disciple of Christ, Education in Virtue: Miniseries; also coming soon, by popular demand, a beautiful new book with a much needed inside view to vocation discernment entitled "And Mary's Yes Continues;" and the Sisters will top off the year by engaging the culture for The New Evangelization with a glorious new Christmas album "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" due out October, 2017, including some favorite carols as well as original compositions.



