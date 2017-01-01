Bishop E.W. Jackson Calls for Nationwide Observances on September 17 - 230th Anniversary of Constitution's Passage Contact: Renyatta Banks, S.T.A.N.D., 757-375-6444, [email protected]



CHESAPEAKE, Va., Sept. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "While Antifa is creating unrest and division and a few racists and white supremacists are using Confederate monuments to get attention, Americans are forgetting one of the most important days in our history. September 17th is the 230th Anniversary of the passage of the Constitution." That statement was issued by E.W. Jackson, President and Founder of STAND, Staying True to America's National Destiny.



Mr. Jackson established STAND eight years ago to "unite Americans as one nation under God for the preservation and defense of our Judeo-Christian heritage and values, Constitution, free market economy, national security and the freedom of every citizen."



STAND has declared September "American History Month." Says Jackson, "One of the reasons why we are so divided is ignorance of our history and an accompanying loss of national identity. Our identity is in our common heritage and unique Founding principles. These ideas made us the greatest nation on earth long before we became a giant economy with industries and the most powerful military in the world."



STAND's Pastors network - Ministers Taking a STAND - along with others around the country are commemorating Constitution Day with readings from the Constitution and stories about America's founding. Jackson, a Bishop and Pastor himself, will be holding a special Constitution Day Service at his own church at 943 Canal Drive in Chesapeake, Virginia at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17.



Bishop Jackson says this is about more than knowing historical facts: "George Santayana said that those who forget history are destined to repeat it. I believe that a nation which forgets its history is doomed to lose its identity, unity and reason for being. America is a providential nation which exists to provide freedom, human dignity and the opportunity to fulfill one's God-given potential. In spite of our imperfections, that is who we are. We do well to remember it."



E.W. Jackson is founder & President of S.T.A.N.D. (www.standamerica.us); a nationally syndicated radio host on American Family Radio & Urban Family Talk; Presiding Bishop of The Called Church; and was 2013 Republican Nominee for Lt. Governor of Virginia. [email protected]; [email protected]



