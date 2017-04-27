Once Again, Planned Parenthood Leadership Boasts of Violating Federal Law



In the latest video, Gatter says she wants the price to cover the cost of a technician who will harvest the fetal parts, including livers and lungs. Federal law prohibits the sale of fetal tissue for profit.



"Once again, David Daleiden has shed light on criminal activity at the highest levels of Planned Parenthood's leadership," stated Alexandra Snyder, Executive Director for the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "We look forward to the results of pending criminal investigations of a number of Planned Parenthood affiliates by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI. Life Legal continues to press for the withdrawal of all federal funds from an organization that routinely exhibits a callous disregard for human life and that flaunts its willingness to violate the law."



Life Legal represents Daleiden in two civil lawsuits filed against him by the National Abortion Federation and by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, along with numerous Planned Parenthood affiliates. Life Legal is also committed to Daleiden's criminal defense following the filing of 15 felony eavesdropping charges by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.



Life Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371NAPA, Calif., April 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) released a new video recently showing Planned Parenthood's willingness to engage in the illegal sale of fetal body parts. In the video, President of the Medical Directors' Council for PP Federation of America's Dr. Mary Gatter says that $50 per aborted baby is "on the low end" of payment for fetal specimens. Gatter was shown in a previous CMP video discussing the sale of babies aborted at PP facilities, saying, "I want a Lamborghini."In the latest video, Gatter says she wants the price to cover the cost of a technician who will harvest the fetal parts, including livers and lungs. Federal law prohibits the sale of fetal tissue for profit."Once again, David Daleiden has shed light on criminal activity at the highest levels of Planned Parenthood's leadership," stated Alexandra Snyder, Executive Director for the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "We look forward to the results of pending criminal investigations of a number of Planned Parenthood affiliates by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI. Life Legal continues to press for the withdrawal of all federal funds from an organization that routinely exhibits a callous disregard for human life and that flaunts its willingness to violate the law."Life Legal represents Daleiden in two civil lawsuits filed against him by the National Abortion Federation and by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, along with numerous Planned Parenthood affiliates. Life Legal is also committed to Daleiden's criminal defense following the filing of 15 felony eavesdropping charges by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LPlHjP1DVw About Life Legal Defense FoundationLife Legal Defense Foundation was established in 1989, and is a nonprofit organization composed of attorneys and other concerned citizens committed to giving helpless and innocent human beings of any age, and their advocates, a trained and committed voice in the courtrooms of our nation. For more information about the Life Legal Defense Foundation, visit www.lldf.org

