First Look: 'The Star' Teaser Trailer; Animated Film for the Whole Family -- The Nativity Through the Eyes of the Animals www.TheStarMovie.com



CULVER CITY, Calif., July 26, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A teaser trailer for THE STAR—the anticipated new film from Sony Pictures Animation—released online this morning, via USA Today. The teaser trailer will also appear in theaters Friday, July 28, with THE EMOJI MOVIE, giving a first look at the faith-and-family film telling the story of the first Christmas through the eyes of the animals who witnessed it.



"THE STAR brilliantly tells the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of the adventurous animals who contributed to the journey and bore witness to the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ," said Executive Producer DeVon Franklin, who also produced MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN. "The entire family will laugh and be inspired as they experience the power of faith, friends and courage through the eyes of these brave, heroic animals."



From the Studio that brought you MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN and CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS comes THE STAR, premiering in theaters nationwide Nov. 10. The cast of vocal talent features Steven Yeun (Bo the donkey), Gina Rodriguez (Mary), Zachary Levi (Joseph), Keegan-Michael Key (Dave the dove), Kelly Clarkson (Leah the horse), Anthony Anderson (Zach the goat), Aidy Bryant (Ruth the sheep), Ving Rhames (Thaddeus the dog), Gabriel Iglesias (Rufus the dog), Patricia Heaton (Edith the cow), Kristin Chenoweth (Abby the mouse), national radio personality Delilah Rene (Elizabeth), Christopher Plummer (King Herod), Kris Kristofferson (Old Donkey), and Tracy Morgan (Felix), Tyler Perry (Cyrus), Oprah Winfrey (Deborah) as the three camels.



Featuring new music by Mariah Carey



THE STAR is directed by Academy Award® nominated writer/director Timothy Reckart (HEAD OVER HEELS); executive-produced by DeVon Franklin (MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN), Lisa Henson and Brian Henson (The Jim Henson Company); produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook; with a story by Simon Moore and Carlos Kotkin; and screenplay by Carlos Kotkin. Digital animation by Cinesite Studios. Columbia Pictures and AFFIRM Films present in association with Walden Media, Franklin Entertainment and The Jim Henson Company, a Sony Pictures Animation Film.



SYNOPSIS

In Sony Pictures Animation's THE STAR, a small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become unlikely heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.



ABOUT SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Sony Pictures Animation produces a variety of animated and family entertainment for audiences around the world. The studio is following its worldwide comedy hits—the record-breaking monster comedies Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2, the hybrid live action/animated blockbusters The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, and the mouth-watering Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs movies—with the fully animated reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village available on digital and Blu-ray now; a surprising and comic take at the secret world inside our phones with The Emoji Movie in July 2017; the inspirational The Star in November 2017; Hotel Transylvania 3 in July 2018; and an animated Spider-Man feature from the minds of directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord in December 2018. The studio, in conjunction with Aardman Animations, has produced two critically acclaimed feature films: the CG-animated family comedy Arthur Christmas; and the Academy Award® nominated stop-frame animated high-seas adventure, The Pirates! Band of Misfits. In 2007, Surf's Up also received an Academy Award® nomination for Best Animated Feature Film; a sequel entitled Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania is now available on digital and DVD. The division, whose first feature film Open Season led to a very successful movie franchise including the brand new Open Season: Scared Silly now available on digital, DVD and Blu-ray, was founded in 2002. Sony Pictures Animation is a division of the Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group.



ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. For additional information, go to www.sonypictures.com.



ABOUT AFFIRM FILMS

AFFIRM Films produces, acquires and markets films that inspire, uplift and entertain audiences around the world. Since releasing its first theatrical film-The Kendricks Brothers drama, FACING THE GIANTS in 2007, AFFIRM Films has released numerous quality faith-based films including SOUL SURFER; based on the inspirational true story about surfer Bethany Hamilton - WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL; the remarkable inspired by true life sports drama - WAR ROOM, which hit #1 on the domestic box office chart; RISEN, which followed the epic Biblical story of the Resurrection, as told through the eyes of a non-believer - and was the faith-based marketing partner with Columbia Pictures and TriStar Pictures for their films, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN and the #2 faith-based film of all time, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL. In regards to domestic box office, 4 of the top 10 faith-based films are from AFFIRM Films. Releasing on August 25, 2017 is ALL SAINTS, based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor, Michael Spurlock (John Corbett). In partnership with Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures comes the animated film THE STAR on November 10, 2017, the story of the first Christmas from the perspective of the animals in the manger. AFFIRM Films is a division of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA), a Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) company.



ABOUT FRANKLIN ENTERTAINMENT

Franklin Entertainment is a dynamic multi-media entertainment company that produces inspirational and uplifting content. Helmed by producer, best-selling author, preacher and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin.

