Trump Scores by Okaying Dreamers

President Trump is going to shield from deportation those young people who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents, the so-called Dreamers. He is to be commended for doing so.

In the decision announced late yesterday, the president has made good on his pledge, made two months ago, that he is "not after the Dreamers." Indeed, he said in April, "The dreamers should rest easy." Pointedly, he drew a bright line between those young people who did not willfully break the law, and others. He made it clear that "we are after the criminals."

President Trump was in office for just over a month when he rethought the position he took as a presidential candidate. "To me, it's one of the most difficult subjects I have," he said, "because you have these incredible kids."

The ruling, which was announced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, means that 750,000 young people will not be deported, though they are not being granted residency status. If one of the Dreamers commits a crime, he could have his status revoked.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will cheer this decision. On December 22, 2016, Bishop Joe Vásquez, chairman of the bishops' Committee on Migration, supported legislation to protect the Dreamers.

But not everyone will be happy—anti-Catholics such as Ann Coulter will be livid. Every time anyone in the Catholic Church speaks about immigration, she goes off the bat.

In September 2015, after Pope Francis said that immigrants helped build the United States, Coulter said, "This is why the Founders distrusted Catholics." She added that the Catholic Church was "largely built by pedophiles." In April 2016, she accused the pope of running "a huge multinational that protects subordinates when they rape little boys."

This is who Ann Coulter is: she is a raging anti-Catholic bigot. It's about time conservatives stopped defending her. She has more in common with the likes of Kathy Griffin than she does rank-and-file conservatives.

Kudos to President Trump. Now he has the moral capital to do what most Americans want him to do—go after the thugs who are here illegally.

