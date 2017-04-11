Judicial Watch Warns 11 States to Clean Voter Registration Lists or Face Federal Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today announced it has sent notice-of-violation letters threatening to sue 11 states having counties in which the number of registered voters exceeds the number of voting-age citizens, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau's 2011-2015 American Community Survey. According to the letters, this is "strong circumstantial evidence that these … counties are not conducting reasonable voter registration record maintenance as mandated under the [National Voter Registration Act] NVRA." Both the NVRA and the federal Help America Vote Act require states to take reasonable steps to maintain accurate voting rolls.



The 11 states are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee. The states have 90 days after receiving the letters to address the problem and provide Judicial Watch documentation showing that they have conducted a "statewide effort to conduct a program that reasonably ensures the lists of eligible voters are accurate." Judicial Watch informed the states that should they fail to take action to correct violations of Section 8 of the NVRA, it would file suit.



Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act requires states to make a reasonable effort to remove the names of ineligible voters from official lists due to "the death of the registrant" or "a change in the residence of the registrant," and requires states to ensure noncitizens are not registered to vote.



Based on its review of Election Assistance Commission (EAC) data, and more recent U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and the states' voter registration records, Judicial Watch found the following counties have more total registered voters than the citizen voting age (18) population:

Alabama: Choctaw, Conecuh, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Washington, Wilcox.



Florida: Clay, Flagler, Okaloosa, Osceola, Santa Rosa, St. Johns.



Georgia: Bryan, Columbia, DeKalb, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Lee, Marion, McIntosh, Oconee.



Illinois: Alexander, Bureau, Cass, Clark, Crawford, DuPage, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Henderson, Jefferson, Jersey, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Pulaski, Rock Island, Sangamon, Scott, Union, Wabash, Washington, White.



Iowa: Scott, Johnson.



Kentucky: Anderson, Bath, Boone, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carlisle, Cumberland, Fulton, Gallatin, Greenup, Hancock, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton, Livingston, Magoffin, McCracken, Menifee, Mercer, Monroe, Oldham, Powell, Russell, Scott, Spencer, Trigg, Trimble, Wolfe, Woodford.



Maryland: Montgomery.



New Jersey: Essex, Somerset.



New York: Nassau.



North Carolina: Buncombe, Camden, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Dare, Durham, Guilford, Madison, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Orange, Union, Watauga, Yancey.



Tennessee: Williamson.

In its notice-of-violation letters, Judicial Watch warns that the failure to maintain accurate, up-to-date voter registration lists "required by federal law and by the expectations of [state] citizens" will "undermine public confidence in the electoral process."



