Faith and Life Online Announces New Look and Feel for Fall 2017

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Since 2008, Ignatius Press and MyCatholicFaithDelivered.com (MCFD) have partnered to offer the Faith and Life Online Series. Flipping the classroom with the Faith and Life Online Series allows learners to receive learning anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Completing lessons online allows for more interaction among catechists and peers in the classroom and generates meaningful collaboration which can then be enhanced through online discussion groups.



This fall, just in time for the new school year, Faith and Life will debut a new look and feel! So, what's new? Starting with Second Grade (and other grades to follow), the new approach is even more focused on delivering information in a way today's young learners prefer. Here's a rundown of what to expect from the new facelift:

Animated sacramental videos and video summaries.



Animated chalk talks.



Bright, optimistic colors. Larger fonts.



Same great content, but less information and questions per page.



Slower delivery pace for audio elements, with voices more relatable to children, including some by children themselves!



Easy to understand graphics.



More effective design for children with special needs.

Entertaining videos and images aren't enough... We must ensure learning takes place!



The Ignatius Press Faith and Life Series, known for being a thorough grounding in Catholic doctrine, is still at the core of this new look and presentation. Students will continue to learn about the Sacraments, morality, social teaching, and the life and mission of the Church. Interactive learning includes videos, games, discussion questions, reflections, links to more information, etc. Online assessments, analytics, and reporting will ensure your young learners are on track.



Flipping the Classroom is great way to pass on the Faith by incorporating online learning. It helps parents become primary educators, allows students more time for interaction and engagement, and assures parishes that consistent information is being learned.



"The Flipped Classroom approach using My Catholic Faith Delivered has allowed us to serve our families better. We have been working closely with My Catholic Faith Delivered who has exceeded our expectations for customer support." -- Bernadette Myers, Coordinator of Religious Education, Curé of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, KS.



Inclusion is Key



While revising the Faith and Life Series, MCFD consulted with parents and teachers of children with special needs. It has been estimated that 20-26% of students have some sort of IEP or learning challenge, so the goal was to make these lessons as inclusive as possible.



The new, brighter colors, with scaled and age appealing images, are a result of these conversations. The vocal speed is slower than before and at times the voice over will be done by children (kids love to hear and watch other kids). Questions and key ideas are presented one-by-one, rather than in a long list, allowing for precious "wait-time." Some elements of the lesson, such as the pre-assessment, can be skipped if it is too stressful for a student.



For more on Faith and Life Online and its exciting new revisions, or on My Catholic Faith Delivered, visit www.mycatholicfaithdelivered.com.



About My Catholic Faith Delivered

MyCatholicFaithDelivered.com is technology changing the way people learn and grow in the Faith. My Catholic Faith Delivered provides an online system that can reach the widest possible audience. Rich in resources to help coordinate and manage efforts (Catechist Certification Management), dioceses can connect members from virtually any device or any location. Faith formation programs align with desired outcomes unique to each diocese or apostolate and are generally aligned to learning outcomes from the National Directory of Catechesis supported by the Catechism of the Catholic Church. The finished product is a series of customized courses delivered on your branded website, for learners who want to continue to grown their faith.