We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Ten Time Grammy Award Winner, CeCe Winans Launches Multi City Tour

CeCe Winans' Fall in Love Tour Presented by Medi-Share

Stops Include Dallas, Washington DC, Atlanta, Detroit and More

Contact: Erma Byrd,
eByrd Communications, 
213-382-3656, 
[email protected]

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ten-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist CeCe Winans will follow her recently released number one album "Let Them Fall In Love," with a national tour.  The Fall In Love Tour presented by Medi-Share is Winans' first solo tour in a decade. 

Link to High Resolution Photo

The tour will kick off on May 31 in New Orleans with additional dates across the country. A full list of dates and venues is below. For tickets and show details go to: cecewinans.com

Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time and is credited as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her current release 'Let Them Fall In Love' (Puresprings Gospel/Thirty Tigers) was both critically and consumer acclaimed. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart. In addition to heavy airplay across Urban Adult Contemporary, AAA, and Non Comm radio stations, the project's first single "Never Have To Be Alone," landed in the Top 5 on the Hot Gospel Songs.

"I'm looking forward to my upcoming Falling In Love tour! I'm excited about sharing Love and Joy through my music. Hope to see you there!," said Winans.

"We are honored to partner with Grammy-award winning Christian artist, CeCe Winans. As the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, CeCe has touched hearts and changed lives with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics," said Christian Care Ministry CEO, Ted Squires. 

The Fall In Love Tour Presented by Medi-Share Dates & Venue:

    Ticket info visit: www.cecewinans.com 
    *more dates to be announced

    May 31  New Orleans, LA - The Orpheum Theatre
    June 1   Sugar Land, TX. -  Smart Financial Centre
    June 2   Dallas, TX. -  The Majestic Theatre
    June 16  Washington DC - Warner Theatre
    June 23  Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
    June 24  Bowling Green, KY - SkyPac Theatre
    July  13  Grand Rapids, MI -  DeVos Performance Hall
    July 14  Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino at Sound Board
    July 15  Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

    ** CeCe will also be joining the famed Boston Pops as a guest performer for a concert in Boston, MA at the Boston Symphony Hall on June 17th

Erma Byrd |eByrd Communications
Phone: (213)382-3656
Email: [email protected]


Share