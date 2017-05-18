Ten Time Grammy Award Winner, CeCe Winans Launches Multi City Tour

CeCe Winans' Fall in Love Tour Presented by Medi-Share
Stops Include Dallas, Washington DC, Atlanta, Detroit and More
Contact: Erma Byrd,
eByrd Communications,
213-382-3656,
[email protected]
LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Ten-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist CeCe Winans will follow her recently released number one album "Let Them Fall In Love," with a national tour. The Fall In Love Tour presented by Medi-Share is Winans' first solo tour in a decade.
Link to High Resolution Photo
The tour will kick off on May 31 in New Orleans with additional dates across the country. A full list of dates and venues is below. For tickets and show details go to: cecewinans.com.
Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time and is credited as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her current release 'Let Them Fall In Love' (Puresprings Gospel/Thirty Tigers) was both critically and consumer acclaimed. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart. In addition to heavy airplay across Urban Adult Contemporary, AAA, and Non Comm radio stations, the project's first single "Never Have To Be Alone," landed in the Top 5 on the Hot Gospel Songs.
"I'm looking forward to my upcoming Falling In Love tour! I'm excited about sharing Love and Joy through my music. Hope to see you there!," said Winans.
"We are honored to partner with Grammy-award winning Christian artist, CeCe Winans. As the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, CeCe has touched hearts and changed lives with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics," said Christian Care Ministry CEO, Ted Squires.
The Fall In Love Tour Presented by Medi-Share Dates & Venue:
Ticket info visit: www.cecewinans.com
*more dates to be announced
May 31 New Orleans, LA - The Orpheum Theatre
June 1 Sugar Land, TX. - Smart Financial Centre
June 2 Dallas, TX. - The Majestic Theatre
June 16 Washington DC - Warner Theatre
June 23 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
June 24 Bowling Green, KY - SkyPac Theatre
July 13 Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
July 14 Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino at Sound Board
July 15 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
** CeCe will also be joining the famed Boston Pops as a guest performer for a concert in Boston, MA at the Boston Symphony Hall on June 17th
Erma Byrd |eByrd Communications
Phone: (213)382-3656
Email: [email protected]