Nov. 17th Session Scheduled for Fr. Aloysius Sainthood Cause Contact: Fr. Kevin Pius Manion, 512-773-5447,



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2017 /



The Sainthood cause has already produced controversy over a reported "mystical Eucharistic gift" during the



Dr. Andrea Ambrosi, the well-known Roman postulator, will be in Los Angeles for the occasion. Dr. Ambrosi has been instrumental in a number of sainthood causes throughout the world, including that of Archbishop Fulton Sheen.



Anyone with useful information about Fr. Aloysius, including especially writings and letters which were written by Fr. Aloysius, is encouraged to contact the "Association for the Beatification and Canonization of Fr. Aloysius Ellacuria, C.M.F." at P.O. Box 645, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 or email



Additional Information is available at the Association's website:

Contact: Fr. Kevin Pius Manion, 512-773-5447, [email protected] LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- A much-anticipated meeting by officials of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles into the Sainthood Cause of Fr. Aloysius Ellacuria, CMF has been confirmed for November 17th. This milestone begins the study by experts into the life, writings, and ministry of the Claretian Missionary known for his four decades of priestly work in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Antonio.The Sainthood cause has already produced controversy over a reported "mystical Eucharistic gift" during the US Catholic Bishops consultation in November 2015 Dr. Andrea Ambrosi, the well-known Roman postulator, will be in Los Angeles for the occasion. Dr. Ambrosi has been instrumental in a number of sainthood causes throughout the world, including that of Archbishop Fulton Sheen.Anyone with useful information about Fr. Aloysius, including especially writings and letters which were written by Fr. Aloysius, is encouraged to contact the "Association for the Beatification and Canonization of Fr. Aloysius Ellacuria, C.M.F." at P.O. Box 645, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 or email [email protected] Additional Information is available at the Association's website: www.aloysius.com

Share Tweet