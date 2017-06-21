Pro-life Leaders and Activists Call for the Senate to Defund Planned Parenthood in Upcoming Healthcare Legislation Contact: Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, June 21, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Groups plan to hold a news conference on Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the defunding of Planned Parenthood, and then some will go in to pray outside the office of Majority Leader McConnell.



The news conference will be held at the entrance to the Russell Senate Office Building at the corner of Constitution Ave. and 1st Street NE.



Activists plan to announce a major national campaign calling the pro-life community to come to Washington, D.C. engaging in public events should the Senate fail to defund Planned Parenthood.



The name of the campaign is "Justice Delayed/Justice Denied."



Lauren Handy, Founder of Mercy Missions based in Washington, D.C., states; "Women deserve better than Planned Parenthood and will receive better health care once Planned Parenthood is defunded. As a woman whose full time vocation is to council others in reproductive health, I can say for certain that Planned Parenthood and their abortion business is not healthcare." Catherine Glenn Foster, CEO and President of Americans United for Life, comments; "Americans United for Life, with the majority of Americans who oppose abortion on demand, expects the Senate healthcare bill to include language defunding America's abortion giant. With our dozens of model bills protecting life in the law, we understand the power of legislation. And we know that we are well on our way to stripping Planned Parenthood of the more than half a billion taxpayer dollars they receive every year.



"With Planned Parenthood patient numbers and cancer screenings both down, and their abortion numbers and taxpayer funding up, defunding is not just pro-life, but also sound fiscal policy. We at Americans United for Life will continue to work with legislators who use our model bills to craft a future where everyone is welcomed in life and protected in law." Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, adds; "Every day our clinics see women who have been exploited and treated like a commodity by Planned Parenthood. This vote by the House reminds us that abortion is not health care and we must work for a society where both mother and child are treated with compassion, dignity and professionalism.



"The Senate voting to defund Planned Parenthood is a major step toward replacing them with clinics that provide comprehensive health care for women and ensure equality and rights for all." Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states; "The pro-life community will work passionately to see the Senate votes to defund Planned Parenthood, and that this piece of legislation will end up on the desk of President Trump and be signed into law. Our hope and prayer is that the Healthcare legislation the Senate puts forward will remove the over $550,000,000 of taxpayer funding Planned Parenthood receives every year.



"If the Senate chooses to ignore the people who helped give them a majority and the over 329,000 innocent children who die at Planned Parenthood clinics every year, then we will give a national call for the pro-life community to come to Washington, D.C. and be a voice for the 'voiceless.'



"We will not rest until abortion ends up on the scrap heap of history like slavery and segregation. We can never be indifferent or silent." For more information call:

Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney at 540.538.4741

