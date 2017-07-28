Holdover Bureaucrats Undermine Trump Administration Progress Contact: Jim Jacobson,



It is vitally important to the future of millions of persecuted Christians that this is stopped.



Richard Visek, who was appointed by President Obama as head of the State Department's Office of Legal Adviser in October 2016, is behind the decision to remove the word "genocide" from official documents, according to Nina Shea, the international human rights lawyer who directs the Hudson Institute's Center for Religious Freedom.



These actions guarantee that the Obama-era policies, which contrived to exclude Iraq's Christian and other minority religious populations from key U.S. aid programs, will remain in place.



As noted by CFI president Jim Jacobson, "There are backdoor bureaucrats seeking to undermine new policies and progress. Obama holdovers in the Trump Administration are trying to remove any trace of the word "genocide" when referring to cases of the treatment of persecuted Christians by ISIS. This would cause persecuted Christians from ISIS-affected nations to be technically ineligible for asylum, and safety, in the United States."



