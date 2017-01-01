Prison Ministry Promotes Seasoned Employee and Raleigh Native



RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 /



Watson, 32, has been employed at CLI for six years and previously served as the ministry's administrative assistant and program coordinator. He first learned about CLI through a Google search while seeking work in prison ministry after a year of law school. Watson volunteered with the ministry for five months before being hired in July 2010.



"Jeremy has demonstrated passion, loyalty and a commitment to both the imprisoned and CLI," said Kathleen Skaar, CLI's executive director. "He is knowledgeable about programs and trustworthy in his work. Jeremy not only works 40 hours per week but volunteers extra time freely for our cause."



Watson, a Raleigh native and resident, has been in charge of the ministry's volunteer correspondence with inmates through Bible studies and letters. He has also assisted with fundraising, editing the ministry's newsletter, identifying speakers for banquets, managing employees, and planning events, such as volunteer parties, prison worship services, and prayer gatherings.



A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Watson majored in political science and journalism. He has worked in newspaper internships, in legal internships, and as a graduate assistant at the North Carolina General Assembly.



"I love working in a Christian environment and seeing lives transformed through God's word," Watson said. "This new role will challenge me to grow professionally and enable me to help our volunteers become more effective in ministering to inmates."



CLI Hires New Admin from California

Kylie Williams began her first day as Christian Library International's administrative assistant on January 5. Williams, 23, is a recent graduate of California Baptist University with a degree in business management.



Williams moved to Raleigh, NC, in August of last year. She discovered CLI by viewing an online list of ministries supported by her church, Crossroads Fellowship.



Christian Library International serves 1,500 correctional facilities in all 50 states with shipments of donated Bibles and Christian books. The ministry also offers a free Christian Leadership Bible study for inmates through the mail.



Contact CLI at 919-790-6987 if you are interested in volunteering at the Raleigh office or from home anywhere in the country.



Contact:

Kathleen Skaar - Executive Director

[email protected]

4724 Hargrove Rd. Ste 100

Raleigh, NC 27616

919-790-6987 Contact: Kathleen Skaar, Executive Director, Christian Library International , 919-790-6987, [email protected] RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Library International, a nationwide prison ministry based in Raleigh, NC, has promoted Jeremy Watson to program director.Watson, 32, has been employed at CLI for six years and previously served as the ministry's administrative assistant and program coordinator. He first learned about CLI through a Google search while seeking work in prison ministry after a year of law school. Watson volunteered with the ministry for five months before being hired in July 2010."Jeremy has demonstrated passion, loyalty and a commitment to both the imprisoned and CLI," said Kathleen Skaar, CLI's executive director. "He is knowledgeable about programs and trustworthy in his work. Jeremy not only works 40 hours per week but volunteers extra time freely for our cause."Watson, a Raleigh native and resident, has been in charge of the ministry's volunteer correspondence with inmates through Bible studies and letters. He has also assisted with fundraising, editing the ministry's newsletter, identifying speakers for banquets, managing employees, and planning events, such as volunteer parties, prison worship services, and prayer gatherings.A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Watson majored in political science and journalism. He has worked in newspaper internships, in legal internships, and as a graduate assistant at the North Carolina General Assembly."I love working in a Christian environment and seeing lives transformed through God's word," Watson said. "This new role will challenge me to grow professionally and enable me to help our volunteers become more effective in ministering to inmates."CLI Hires New Admin from CaliforniaKylie Williams began her first day as Christian Library International's administrative assistant on January 5. Williams, 23, is a recent graduate of California Baptist University with a degree in business management.Williams moved to Raleigh, NC, in August of last year. She discovered CLI by viewing an online list of ministries supported by her church, Crossroads Fellowship.Christian Library International serves 1,500 correctional facilities in all 50 states with shipments of donated Bibles and Christian books. The ministry also offers a free Christian Leadership Bible study for inmates through the mail.Contact CLI at 919-790-6987 if you are interested in volunteering at the Raleigh office or from home anywhere in the country.Contact:Kathleen Skaar - Executive Director4724 Hargrove Rd. Ste 100Raleigh, NC 27616919-790-6987