The End of Abortion in Texas

This speech was recently delivered at the State Capital of Texas by Rev. Rusty Lee Thomas, National Director of Operation Save America. It was given in support of Texas Bill HB 948, which would outlaw abortion in Texas. (Watch a video of the speech given by Rev. Rusty Lee Thomas here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxoMJqwABmI&feature=youtu.be) On the steps of the State Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, after the successful completion of the Selma to Montgomery March on March 25, 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. uttered this famous phrase "How Long, Not Long." He proclaimed this as he was dealing with the evil and injustice of his generation. In fact, he stated, "How long? Not long, because no lie can live forever." And if I might be so bold to add, Lies carry the seed of its own destruction, while truth carries the seed of its own survival. Moreover he declared, "How long? Not long, because the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."



The reason why the moral universe arcs towards justice is because the God of the Bible is the God of all justice. His throne is built upon the two pillars of justice and righteousness and He has shown us, O men, what is good; and what does the LORD require of us but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with our God (Micah 6:8)? The order is extremely important in God's economy.



Make no mistake about it; this is a long time in the making. We have endured an extended night of darkness, death, and despair that has savaged our nation and its people, but as the Scripture promises "Joy comes in the morning." In God's providential history, we have come at this place, at this appointed time, to establish the self-evident truth, which is, man is made in the image of God and these precious children in the womb need to be welcomed in life and protected by law like each and every one of us. We are simply demanding equal justice under the law.



We no longer come to regulate baby murder; we are here to end it. We are here to plead the case of the fatherless to win it and let us be absolutely clear on this; we are not here to just plead their case anymore and wait for so-called pro-life scrapes to fall from the political table. We are here to win the case on the behalf of the fatherless. How long? Not long.



In 1973 with the infamous Roe vs Wade decision, America officially entered into a Covenant of Death. Our nation has been plagued with cultural immorality, government corruption and tyranny, and violence ever since. With HB 948, we will no longer nibble at the edges of this grave evil and injustice. We will no longer be content to use these precious children as political footballs to increase our coffers and political power. Those days have mercifully come to an end and a new day is dawning. With HB 948 the standard of what it means to be pro-life will forever change in America. No more wiggle room, no more delays, and no more compromise. The government sponsor of the murder of the preborn ends now in Jesus mighty name. Here we stand, we can do no less! God help us!



We are here to honor and obey God's moral commandment, "Thou shall not murder" and the covenant principles enshrined in our own Founding Documents. How many remember, "We hold these truths to be self-evident. That all men are created equal, and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."



As far as the Constitution is concerned, what does it actually state? "No person shall be deprived of life without due process of law." What capital crime was committed by the preborn that deserves capital punishment? You see, no penumbra of the Constitution, no mist that emanates from the Constitution can maintain this lawless facade any longer. The emperor has no clothes on. Besides, courts cannot make law and any human law that violates God's law is no law at all.



We are here to call upon our Governor, our Lt Governor, the attorney general, and every legislator in Texas to be strong and of a good courage. We demand they uphold the rule of law and do their duty to protect life and stop the shedding of innocent blood and also preserve the God ordained institution of marriage.



We are here to call upon the church to regain her prophetic voice to instruct the moral conscience of Texas and our nation. We can no longer turn a blind eye and deaf ear to this injustice that plagues our state and nation. If we as God's people do not speak up and act, history will condemn our complicity. History has proven time and again that the church's silence and inaction in the face of evil always strengthens the oppressor and prolongs the suffering of the victim. That mentality needs to end at once along with the evil of abortion that it inadvertently supports.



We call upon the citizens of Texas and everyone of goodwill to rise up and convince our civil officials in Texas to co-sponsor and support the passage HB 948. And remember this one everlasting truth. We do not fight alone in this great battle for the souls of men, the lives of children, and the future of our, broken, wounded land. There is a just God in heaven who presides over the destiny of nations. If we repent and do what is right in His sight, His blessing will return to Texas and beyond to secure a future and a hope. God bless Texas and God use us to pass this righteous bill in Jesus' mighty name!