The World's First 'Apocalypse Degree' Offered Only Through Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary

ENDICOTT, N.Y., April 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary is now accepting applications for its unique graduate and post graduate degree programs in Eschatology (End Times Studies) that are not available elsewhere in the world. The Luder Wycliffe Online Seminary is the only place where students can earn a degree in eschatology, and has quickly earned the nick name "The Apocalypse Degree."



Eschatology is the study of the end times and events that are yet to take place in the world, and forms an important part of Christian theological studies. But there is only one seminary that actually offers graduate and doctoral programs in this field. As a non-regional seminary, LWTS is a non-regionally accredited school that also offers the complete range of seminary degree programs available elsewhere.



The Masters and Doctoral programs in eschatology are both comprehensive and rigorous, and students which have studied this specialized field of theology, can finally funnel their energy into a credible and viable degree program.



Since the Christian Church shares several different views concerning the final events surrounding end time prophecy, students that enroll at LWTS for the Eschatology Degree Program will learn every angle of each position and thereby receive a well balanced and overall picture of eschatological teaching, regardless of their personal view.



The Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary offers one of the most in-depth and targeted learning systems available by any online religious institution. Its studies comprise both a mixture of online and physical textbooks as well as completely offline and paper based course work for those who prefer the traditional methods. LWTS also offers one-on-one mentorship with their studies.



Luder Wycliffe is a Baptist based school, but is open to all evangelical persuasions, as is the case with such a school like Liberty University.



"Having a degree in eschatology has been long overdue, and I'm surprised no other school has ever thought of it. The appetite and need for this subject is there, so therefore must be the demand." said Jack Nelson, D. Min., President and Founder.



