Zondervan Announces 'Pay What It's Worth' Campaign for Craig Groeschel's Newest Book, Divine Direction

Zondervan is a world-leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit Contact: Robin Barnett, 616-698-3251GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- New York Times bestselling author Craig Groeschel has a new way for fans to pre-order Divine Direction, by paying whatever they think the book's message is worth in their lives. For a limited time, readers can pre-order and set their own price by going to divinedirectionbook.com "I want you to determine for yourself what God's Divine Direction is worth in your life," writes Groeschel. "I've never had a more practical, life-giving message to share with you. I sincerely want to help you make deliberate, godly decisions that leads you through a life full of joy and purpose. I believe in what this message is going to do for you, because I know exactly what it's done for me."In Divine Direction, Groeschel challenges readers to consider seven decisions that can change their lives: when to start, stop, stay, go, serve, connect and trust. Groeschel believes it's the small decisions that lead to significant change. Big decisions are important but what helps lead us into God's plan is making many good and principled small decisions.The offer ends on Feb. 6, 2017 or when the limited quantity of books sell out. There is a base $5 price point to cover publisher costs.Craig Groeschel is the founding and senior pastor of Life.Church , a pacesetting multicampus church and creators of the popular and free YouVersion Bible App. He is the author of several books, including Fight, Altar Ego, Soul Detox, Weird, The Christian Atheist and It. Craig, his wife, Amy, and their six children live in Edmond, Oklahoma.Zondervan is a world-leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications. Zondervan, part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., delivers transformational Christian experiences through its bestselling Bibles, books, curriculum, academic resources and digital products. The Company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. Zondervan offices are located in Grand Rapids, Mich. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com