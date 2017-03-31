LA Times Blasts CA AG Over Indictments

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board has blasted California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's recent criminal indictment of the two pro-life journalists, Sandra "Susan" Merritt and David Daleiden, based on their undercover videos of Planned Parenthood.

The core of the indictment claims that Daleiden and Merritt wrongly recorded alleged "confidential communications" at public conferences and at public restaurants. However, the Washington Street Journal published Noah Rothman's statement from the Commentary Magazine: "Planned Parenthood's President Cecile Richards confessed under oath before Congress that these tapes were recorded in 'a nonconfidential area.'"

The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board also blasted Attorney General Becerra, writing: "It's disturbingly aggressive for Becerra to apply this criminal statute to people who were trying to influence a contested issue of public policy."

Each of the Planned Parenthood organizations featured in undercover video recordings released by the Center for Medical Progress clearly indicate the illegal trafficking of aborted baby body parts for profit to three organ procurement organizations, including StemExpress, LLC, Advanced Bioscience Resources, Inc. and Novogenix Laboratories, LLC.

In one of the videos, a former StemExpress technician describes an experience at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte's Alameda Clinic in San Jose, California, where she witnessed an aborted baby's heart beating and then was told to "harvest" the child's brain. The technician testified, "[She] gave me the scissors and told me that I had to cut down the middle of the face."

Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel said, "The California Penal Code defines murder as the 'unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought' and state law requires rendering care to a born-alive infant. Yet, Attorney General Becerra insists on punishing innocent journalists while overlooking the horrors of Planned Parenthood profiting from human genocide. Becerra obviously has his political agenda ahead of the law," said Staver.

