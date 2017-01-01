Sasse Applauds House Pro-Life Bill, Urges Senate to Continue Work

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the House of Representatives passed a resolution to roll back the Obama Administration's rule forcing states to fund abortion providers through the taxpayer-funded Title X program.

"Nebraskans know that being pro-life means supporting moms and babies with love. We want to champion life-giving health providers without funding abortion businesses. The House took an important and compassionate step for life and it's time for the Senate to follow suit."

The House-passed legislation would not reduce Title X funds but instead allow states to redirect funds to women's health providers and community health centers that do not perform abortions.