Foundation Offers to Help Opp City Schools Resist Atheist Attack



MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based foundation dedicated to the defense of the right to acknowledge God in the public sector, has offered to help the Opp City Schools ensure that their commencement and baccalaureate services can survive a constitutional challenge.



On June 5 the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) wrote to Opp City Schools Superintendent Michael Smithart alleging that the schools' baccalaureate service contained distinctly religious elements and took place on school property and that the commencement program contained a prayer, thus violating the separation of church and state mandated by the First Amendment.



But in a June 12 letter to Supt. Smithart, Foundation for Moral Law Senior Counsel, John Eidsmoe, noted that in 1991 Judge Myron Thompson of the Middle District of Alabama approved holding a baccalaureate service in the Verbena High School auditorium. Eidsmoe further argued that, with proper disclaimers, graduation prayers may be constitutional as well. Eidsmoe offered the Foundation's assistance to the school system to ensure that their graduation meets all legal requirements.



Foundation President Kayla Moore stated: "The FFRF claims to support 'freedom from religion,' but in reality they seek to force their religion of secularism upon the entire nation. The Foundation for Moral Law stands ready to defend the right of Opp students and their families to invoke the blessing of God on their graduation."

