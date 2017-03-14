Learning How to Flourish in God's Economy A riveting new book reveals practical biblical solutions for a tumultuous economy



Contact: Jennifer Smothers,



ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2017 /



In recent years, there has been unprecedented turmoil in the economics of the United States, Europe, Latin American, and the world. While government and business leaders are searching for solutions, small business people and families are struggling to navigate through these troubled economic times every day. The tangible solutions found in Secrets of the Kingdom Economy will give readers a roadmap that will enable them to flourish in the days ahead by helping them to find God's wisdom and insight.



Having received praise from a multitude of international leaders, Secrets of the Kingdom Economy has been deemed "one of the best books ever for workplace leaders," by Os Hillman, President of Marketplace Leaders and author of Change Agent. Although primarily written for Christians, Secrets of the Kingdom Economy has immediate relevance for all people seeking to transform the economies of their nations. In his foreword to the book, the Reverend Robert J. Sanders, Ph.D. writes, "Paul Cuny believes that in order for [transformation] to happen, pastors, marketplace leaders, and government leaders must work together to establish the good government and just economies that bless a nation's people."



Readers of Secrets of the Kingdom Economy will discover that the atmosphere of the Kingdom is one of hope and freedom, and God's desire is to move His people to the place where they function in their gifts and callings. When this happens, He can bring about tangible results in daily lives.



About Paul Cuny

Paul Cuny is President of MarketPlace Leadership International, an ordained minister, an internationally recognized speaker on God’s principles of economics and leadership, is an Executive Committee member of the Economic Summit and International Council of Economic Reformation, and has been interviewed on international TV and radio. He has authored many articles in international publications and is the author of two books: Secrets of the Kingdom Economy, which is published in five languages, and Nehemiah People. Paul has served as a friend, counselor and prayer partner to sitting presidents, ambassadors, business, and government leaders around the world.



For ordering and more information on Secrets of the Kingdom Economy, please visit



About the Publisher:

