Delusional N.A.A.C.P Pastor Confused About Prayer and 'Prey'



Contact: Rev. Childress Jr., 201-704-9325MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 25, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- L.E.A.R.N. the Life Education And Resource Network, the largest African American Pro-life Network in the country is holding demonstrations for 3 days at the NAACP National Convention in Baltimore Maryland. Since 2006 LEARN has presented the case for Black Genocide at the NAACP National Conventions with the hope of educating delegates on the deliberate, systemic decimation of the African American community. Rev. Clenard H. Childress Jr Assistant National Director provided data proving Planned Parenthood markets their business to lure African American women. A Life Dynamics study shows 85% of abortion clinics are strategically located in African American communities.Recently Pastor Childress's frustrations were elevated when Rev. William Barber, pastor and president of North Carolina's NAACP chapter claimed Saturday that praying for President Trump is a form of "theological malpractice that borders on heresy. When you can p-r-a-y for a president and others while they are p-r-e-y, preying on the most vulnerable, you're violating the sacred principles of religion.""Hypocrisy is the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform," stated Rev. Childress. "That comment is not only hypocritical but delusional. Here you have a shepherd literally leading his sheep to the slaughter. The one who 'preys' upon African Americans is Planned Parenthood not President Donald Trump. Planned Parenthood factually is the leading killer of African Americans and this 'Shepherd' along with the NAACP endorses their eugenic practices. This comment is beyond the pale of reasoning. Is their no one inside the NAACP to address such absurd comments?"The Rev. William Barber was responding to a photo last week showing evangelical leaders laying hands on Mr. Trump in the Oval Office.Rev. Barber particularly took issue with the Republican legislation to overhaul Obamacare, which was delayed in the Senate Saturday while Sen. John McCain recovers from surgery for a blood clot. Rev. Barber, said the proposed Better Care Act would result in thousands of unnecessary deaths.Pastor Childress went on to say, "If Rev. Barber is concerned about unnecessary deaths then he should recognize the 1,786 African Americans killed daily and deliberately through abortion. Over 20 million since 1973. As the good Rev. Barber has stated, 'when you are preying on the most vulnerable, you're violating the sacred principles of religion.' Who are more vulnerable than infants in the womb? The NAACP along with the Rev. Barber are guilty of violating the 'sacred principles of religion.' 'Thou shalt not kill' is one of those sacred principles of religion."Pastor Clenard H. Childress is the founder of Blackgenocide.org . The NAACP demonstration will be held along Pratt street facing the Baltimore National Convention.

