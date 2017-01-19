Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, Inc. Remains at Trump Hotel to Pray for Office of the Presidency Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast to Pray for Office of the Presidency, Remains at Trump Hotel



WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast Inc., a non-partisan and non-denominational organization, has been praying for the office of the President since 1993. As we had prayed for President Obama four years ago, we are here to pray for and lift up President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence; fulfilling 1 Timothy 2:1-2, "I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— 2 for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."



Founded by Ruth Heflin, and her National Coordinators, the seventh quadrennial Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast will be held on January 20th at 7:00 am, remaining at the venue of the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, DC. The event Hostess, Merrie Turner, daughter of LT. Col. Arrington Brent Turner and Beulah Turner of Roanoke Virginia, who is best known as an advocate for the unborn and the pursuit for their personhood stated that she chose this site because of the location of the old Postal Pavilion, which houses the bells of Congress. It is an American landmark, in close proximity to both the White House and the US Capitol, along the Inaugural Parade Route of Pennsylvania Avenue. Reverend Turner has stated, "We are gathering together for prayer and supplication to the Lord, for all our Religious and Government Leaders, with the understanding that God has intervened in the course of this nation and given us a reprieve from His judgment! It is our honor to pray for the office of the Presidency, for revival in the United States of America, and to invoke His blessings on all the people. The fourteenth amendment of the Declaration of Independence guarantees the right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness!" The event will be attended by confirmed guests who are Members of Congress, Foreign Dignitaries including members of the Knessett, Evangelical Leaders and people of faith.



There will be a press conference outside of the Trump International Hotel, near the Ben Franklin Statue Thursday January 19, 2017 at 3:00 pm



