Remove Transgenders: 4 Winds Letter to the International Olympic Committee

Château de Vidy 1007

Lausanne Switzerland



April 5, 2017



To Whom It May Concern:



We are asking the International Olympic Committee to revise their positions on transgenders being allowed in the Olympics. Also, that the IOC would set-up medical tests that are made public for intersex athletes.



In 2003, we contacted the United States Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs and voiced our concerns over allowing transgenders in the Olympics. Also, we contacted each USA member who was on the International Olympic Committee.



At that time, transgenders were allowed to compete if they had sex reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. Now, the rules state transgenders can compete after hormone therapy that would lower testosterone levels down to 10 nanamoles. Reassignment surgery is not recommended now.



We believe the 10 nanamoles threshold is not the solution to the transgender problem. A person born male has superior bone and muscle advantages that can never be reversed by hormone therapy and/or reassignment surgery.



We believe transgender athletes should not be allowed in the Olympics. We are morally opposed to this as it has now spread to high schools, professional leagues, and to every bathroom and locker room in the USA. It started at the IOC in 2003.



Putting our Christian moral standards aside, your decision to allow transgenders in the Olympics is a bad scientific problem that will cause many problems ahead. You now have men getting ready to compete as women as the 2020 Olympics approach.



1 in 2000 people are born with intersex problems like Caster Semenya, women's 800 meters 2016 Olympic gold medalist in Rio. She did not have testosterone tests. Also, the silver and bronze medalists may have been intersex according to sources. If so, the women that finished fourth through sixth should be awarded gold, silver, and bronze.



For intersex athletes, the IOC needs to make sure women athletes are not over 10 nanamoles. We hope the IOC would reverse their improper decisions.



Sincerely,

Steve McConkey Steve McConkey is the founder and president of 4 Winds Christian Athletics (4WCA), a ministry that stands up for Christian athletes. Steve regularly appears on worldwide radio and is frequently quoted in articles worldwide. He has a Master of Public Health from Western Kentucky University with honors. Steve and his wife started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981 and expanded to all sports in 2014. 4WCA produces BigPlanetWatch.com.

