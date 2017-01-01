Why Churches Need to Get 3 Tax Issues Right When Setting Compensation for Pastors Contact: Sandra Hoekstra-Lower, 630-260-6200 ext. 4224, shoekstralower@christianitytoday.com CAROL STREAM, Ill., Jan. 31, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Compensation planning for ministers presents several unique tax issues that are not well understood by many church leaders and their advisers. To help, Richard Hammar describes three key tax considerations churches should review when structuring compensation plans for pastors. These tax considerations include:



· Salary · Housing and equity allowances · Accountable Business Expense Reimbursement Policy Explanations of each one, including why churches need to know about these tax issues, are in the February issue of Church Finance Today Every year, Richard Hammar helps church leaders understand how tax laws relate to churches and pastors--including setting compensation--in the 2017 Church & Clergy Tax Guide . This guide also serves as a year-round reference for churches and clergy.