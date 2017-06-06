My Catholic Faith Delivered Names New Director of Implementation Rapidly growing technology company strengthens resources



Contact: Jeremy Foster,



KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 6, 2017 /



Fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian - Jake has a B.A. In Philosophy from Athenaeum Pontificium Regina Apostolotum in Rome, Italy, and a B.A. in Secondary Education and Spanish from Benedictine College, Atchison, KS.



Jake joins My Catholic Faith Delivered (MCFD) as Director of Implementation to further MCFD's recent success serving dioceses, parishes, and schools throughout the nation. Jake comments, "This is the perfect position to combine my drive for passing on the Catholic Faith and my passion for technology. I am anxious to assist our partners and clients in their quest to provide lifelong formation through technology."



Jeremy Foster, Product Manager at MCFD says, "Jake's skill set has already made him a key player in the MCFD family. Our new innovations and demand for the platform have created a need for additional professionals to service the growing number of clients. Jake's background as a Theology Professor, along with his fluency in Spanish and Italian, will also make it possible to create and expand services to an underserved market. I can't overestimate the contribution that Jake will in providing quality solutions for our Catholic clients."



About My Catholic Faith Delivered

